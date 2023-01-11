FAQs about the new XBB.1.5 "Kraken" COVID-19 variant

Michael Simpson

The pandemic that keeps on giving has given us a new COVID-19 variant to worry about — XBB.1.5. It's not as much fun to say as Omicron, but it's what the scientists are using.

As we approach the third anniversary of the pandemic (remember when we thought it would be done by Summer, 2020?), many people are weary of reading anything new about the disease. It's like our brains have become "immune" to new information about this disease. But XBB.1.5 should be a variant that you should follow because it has evolved in a way that might make it more dangerous for the population.

This post will just try to give you the best information we have about the variant, some of it concerning, and some of it just newsworthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chGY9_0kA4QrLx00
Photo byMaksim Goncharenok on Pexels.com

What is the XBB.1.5 variant?

XBB is a descendant (one of at least 300) of the original Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2CoV-2 virus which arose in late 2021. These new strains appear to originate from genetic drift, something we see with the influenza viruses. Of course, this kind of drift occurs over a few years with the flu but is crammed into a handful of months with COVID-19.

XBB hit Singapore in the fall of 2022, causing daily cases to go from 4,700 on 9 October to 11,700 on 10 October, a massive increase.

XBB.1.5, sometimes called the Kraken variant evolved from XBB.1, which evolved from XBB -- an Omicron subvariant that emerged in India in mid-August and quickly became predominant there, as well as in Singapore and other regions in Asia, according to a December 2022 paper in Cell.

The CDC reports that the new variant wa% of new COVID-19 cases in the USA as of 7 January 2023.

Virologist Jesse Bloom, PhD., of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, claims that XBB.1.5 evolved from the recombination of two descendants of the BA.2 variant.

The evolution of SARS-CoV-2 is complex beyond almost any other virus that we have encountered. Although I am not a virologist, nor play one on the internet, I am very concerned that COVID-19 variants are going to be attacking us for years until we get a vaccine that recognizes the more conservative parts of the virus, ones that rarely mutate. Or we may have to accept that COVID-19 is a chronic disease like the common cold albeit infinitely more deadly and dangerous.

The XBB.1.5 FAQ

Is this variant more dangerous than other COVID-19 variants?

The evidence suggests that the XBB.1.5 variant does not cause more severe illness than other Omicron subvariants, as there hasn't been a greater increase in hospitalizations in regions hit hardest by the strain. This is somewhat good news.

Is XBB.1.5 more transmissible than other variants?

It appears that it is. The variant has a higher affinity than other variants for the ACE2 enzyme, which is found on the membranes of various cells in the body. If the virus can attach to the ACE2 on the cell easier then it can infect the cell easier.

Does XBB.1.5 avoid the antibodies produced by previous infections or vaccines?

According to a December 2022 paper published in Nature, the variant is equally as immune evasive as the two other XBB lineages. Driving that higher affinity for ACE2 is a change at site 486, which has been a "major site of antibody escape going back to the earliest variants," according to Dr. Bloom.

Above is the technical explanation of the mutations that cause higher transmissibility and higher antibody escape.

What about vaccines (including boosters) or prior infection?

We don't have a lot of information yet, but an article in Scientific American said:

While the subvariant may, to some extent, dodge antibodies conferred by vaccines or prior exposure, it will not skirt the immune system completely, says Alessandro Sette, a professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Sette says XBB.1.5 would have a hard time escaping the cellular immunity conferred by killer T cells, which work by destroying virus-infected cells even if antibodies fail to stop those cells from being infected in the first place. This T cell response helps prevent severe disease.

Even though vaccines may not prevent one (or even more) infections from COVID-19, they significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the variants and subvariants. We expect the same with the Kraken variant.

If you got a bivalent booster when it was first available, should you be considering another booster now?

There is no guidance yet for if or when a second bivalent booster would be recommended. As of now, about 15.4% of eligible individuals have received their bivalent booster, so I would say the more pressing concern is to increase vaccine booster uptake. 

Is Paxlovid still effective?

We don't know for sure, as we need more data. However, there is no reason to doubt that it will be just as effective against the new variant as it is for Omicron and other variants.

Why is it called the Kraken variant?

The new XBB.1.5 variant has been dubbed the Kraken variant across social media. The name was invented by biology professor T. Ryan Gregory of the University of Guelph in Canada. Apparently, Gregory wanted to give this subvariant a name with more panache than XBB.1.5 or even Omicron to better communicate information about variants to the public. It is much easier to say than its scientific name, and I'm all for better scientific communication.

Summary

I'm sure as more information and data are gathered about this Kraken variant, we will try to communicate it to you, the loyal readers. But for now, we're early in this new phase of the pandemic and predictions are difficult. Let's hope for the best.

But for now, get the COVID-19 vaccine and get fully boosted. This appears to be the only sure-fire way to reduce your risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Vaccines save lives.

Citations

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# covid# vaccine# XBB# omicron# variant

Comments / 11

Published by

I am a scientist with over 40 years of experience in cell biology, biochemistry, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular disease. As a part of that background, I also had further education in immunology, microbiology, and evolutionary biology.

Crestline, CA
235 followers

More from Michael Simpson

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are not linked to strokes according to CDC and FDA

The anti-vaccine world has jumped on some safety signals that seem to indicate that the bivalent COVID vaccines are linked to strokes. This group has shown how it misuses preliminary data to try to make false claims about every vaccine, especially the COVID-19 vaccines. This leads to false claims about these vaccines.

Read full story
5 comments

Anti-vaccine activists don't understand placebo-controlled clinical trials — shocking, I know

For those of us who have made a career in debunking anti-vaccine claims, one of the most annoying is that vaccine clinical trials do not include a placebo. This claim is wrong on two levels — first, many vaccines are tested against a placebo, and second, in some cases using a placebo in a vaccine trial would be highly unethical and irresponsible.

Read full story
6 comments

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.

Read full story
669 comments

MMR vaccine public attitudes — KFF polling show decreased support

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published, in December 2022, a review of COVID-19 vaccine attitudes, but it also examined public confidence in the MMR vaccine. What it shows what some of us have feared — the raging disinformation campaign has started to affect public attitudes toward other vaccines, like the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella.

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field — anti-vaxxers go nuts

Yesterday, I was watching the Monday Night NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, when I saw a player, Damar Hamlin, stand up after a tackle, then apparently collapse. He suffered a cardiovascular event and he had to be resuscitated on the field in front of his teammates, opponents, fans at the stadium, and the TV audience. Eventually, the game was postponed, with the NFL doing the right thing for its player, something that it doesn't frequently do.

Read full story

Pediatric fatalities from flu are highest since before COVID-19 pandemic

With our focus on COVID-19, we forget about diseases like the flu and RSV. During this 2022-23 season, flu-related pediatric deaths have reached the highest level since before the pandemic started.

Read full story
6 comments

Another 2022 Top 10 List — these are my most popular science and vaccine articles

Just because it seems like the thing to do over the holidays, I thought I'd do a top 10 review of articles I published in 2022. I'm going to use the parameter of most views during 2022. Despite readership being down a lot on my website during the past 12 months, I still had some breakout hit articles.

Read full story

Science says tryptophan in turkey doesn't make you sleepy

As your favorite feathered dinosaur has been struck with COVID-19, he hasn’t been up to writing new content, so I’m bringing back my turkey and tryptophan myth-busting article. Just in time for Thanksgiving, which I won’t be celebrating because I’m sheltering in place.

Read full story
2 comments

The science of honey and wound healing — it seems to work

Speaking of honey, when I was in the ICU being treated for a nasty case of cellulitis recently, the wound treatment included dressings that were soaked in "medical grade" honey. The physicians and nurses insisted that it was really good for wound healing — of course, I gave them the old Skeptical Raptor side-eye. I had to "do my own research" about it and find out if there was any science involved.

Read full story

The tripledemic — respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19, and influenza

I rarely write about the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but the number of people infected by the virus, especially children, is leading to a fear of a tripledemic that includes RSV, the seasonal flu, and our constant nemesis, COVID-19. I guess this is the time I start writing more about the respiratory syncytial virus because everyone needs to be aware of this infectious disease.

Read full story
12 comments

New systematic review shows that HPV vaccine is effective in preventing cancer

I enjoy repeating myself about the HPV vaccine, but another systematic review says it is effective in preventing HPV infections. And when we can prevent HPV infections, we can prevent a long list of cancers.

Read full story

Science-based medicine, not allopathic, Western, or conventional medicine

As I've mentioned before, I often hang out on Quora answering questions about medicine with science-based answers. But I reached the breaking point after the 347th question that uses "allopathic," "Western," or "conventional" medicine as a pejorative term trying to show that it is somehow less safe and less effective than alternative "medicine" like homeopathy or Arvuyedic or traditional Chinese.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Measles outbreak in Ohio in unvaccinated children

Twenty years ago we thought we had nearly eradicated measles, but now we have a fairly large outbreak in Ohio. And just in case you're wondering, the vast majority of the infected were unvaccinated.

Read full story
10 comments

"The War on Ivermectin" by Pierre Kory — no it wasn't, it was just scientific facts

I thought this war was over, but apparently quack doctor, Pierre Kory is publishing a book, The War on Ivermectin: The Medicine That Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the COVID Pandemic, that should be out in February 2023. Worse yet, the book is going to be distributed by Simon & Schuster, one of the largest book publishers in the world.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientific review shows that mucoid plaques and colon detoxification are junk medicine

The internet is filled with all kinds of nonsense, but one of the more annoying is the issue of mucoid plaques and how they can ruin your life. Colon detoxification or, sometimes, colon cleansing to remove mucoid plaques is one of those strange alternative medicine ideas that hang around without one single bit of evidence supporting it.

Read full story

Scientific analysis — Himalayan salt has no benefits over other salts

Now for something completely different, let's talk about the facts and myths about pink Himalayan salt. I could make this my shortest article ever and state, "it's salt." Followed by a mic drop.

Read full story

Public toilets fill the air with aerosols of urine and feces — wear a mask

I've got something new for you — a newly published study warns that public toilets create aerosols of feces and urine that can be detrimental to your health. If you want to protect your health, here is one more reason to wear a face mask.

Read full story
17 comments

Alternative medicine for cancer — it is very dangerous

As I have mentioned before, I occasionally answer questions on Quora regarding alternative medicine treatments for cancer. Of course, there are few, if any, alternative "medicines" that have been shown to treat cancer effectively in large, randomized, double-blind clinical trials. If they actually worked, we'd just call it medicine.

Read full story
20 comments

Placebo better than marijuana for pain relief

A new systematic review and meta-analysis published in a respected journal show that marijuana is no different than a placebo in treating pain. I consistently read anecdotal claims that somehow cannabis and its derivatives are useful. in treating pain, but when I looked at the evidence, it appeared that there really wasn't anything there.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy