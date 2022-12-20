The science of honey and wound healing — it seems to work

Michael W Simpson

Speaking of honey, when I was in the ICU being treated for a nasty case of cellulitis recently, the wound treatment included dressings that were soaked in "medical grade" honey. The physicians and nurses insisted that it was really good for wound healing — of course, I gave them the old Skeptical Raptor side-eye. I had to "do my own research" about it and find out if there was any science involved.

Well, there was a lot of science around honey being used for wound treatment, so that meant it wasn't pseudoscientific woo, but there might be some science around it. I want to warn the reader that it's not necessarily definitive that honey is effective for wound treatment, but the science seems to be building a consensus that it's useful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hVII_0jpFb3wj00
Photo byCristina Marin on Unsplash

Why does honey work in wound treatment?

Let me first start by saying that there are no magical properties in honey. Taking a dose of honey every day is not going to keep infections away. Taking a bath in honey is not going to boost your immune system. That's not how it works.

In a review article published in 2021 in Open Life Sciences, the author wrote:

Their data showed that honey resulted in rapid epithelialization and wound contraction in wound healing, and reduced pain, inflammation, and debridement, ensuring control of infection and reducing the time of wound healing, and was cost-effective.

It appears that honey helped do two things that are important in wound healing — rapid regrowth of epithelial cells and wound contraction. This can help the wound resist infection and reduce the time for healing.

Dr. Tashkandi proposed a mechanism for its action that appears to be biologically plausible:

Natural honey is a viscous fluid; its jelly consistency creates a surface layer over the wound that inhibits the entrance of bacteria and protects the wound from dehydration. Its high sugar content creates a higher osmotic gradient that pulls fluid up through the subdermal tissue and offers an additional glucose source for flourishing cellular components in the wounded area. The water activity of honey is less than 0.91 aw, which prevents and controls the growth of bacteria on the wound surface and causes fluid flow that flushes slough, debris, and necrotic tissue as well as microorganisms out of the wound. Apart from this, the low water activity of honey helps transport oxygen and nutrients from the deep tissue into the wound area. In addition, the low pH of honey increases tissue oxygenation, while free radicals, which lead to tissue damage, are removed by flavonoids and aromatic acids.

In other words, honey doesn't contain any magical chemicals that promote wound healing, it just blocks bacteria from entering the wound, the osmolality of honey forces fluid flow through the wound, and reduces tissue damage.

Although it's good to have a biologically plausible mechanism for honey and wound healing, we need to see if there is robust evidence that supports its use in medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avksH_0jpFb3wj00
Photo byMartin Lopez on Pexels.com

Scientific evidence

For this section, I'm going to focus on systematic reviews and meta-analyses (which are at the pinnacle of biomedical research) that examined the effectiveness of honey in wound treatment. Unfortunately, some of them were published in "complementary medicine" journals which sometimes publish articles that support outright pseudoscience. Their research seemed fine, nevertheless, I prefer research published in mainstream journals.

  • A 2015 review in the journal Wounds concluded that "there is good evidence for honey also having bioactivities that stimulate the immune response (thus promoting the growth of tissues for wound repair), suppress inflammation, and bring about rapid autolytic debridement. There is clinical evidence for these actions, and research is providing scientific explanations for them." I do not think that honey has magical properties that have a direct effect on the immune response, but as I wrote above, it provides an environment that allows the immune system to do its job better.
  • A 2014 review in the American Journal of Therapeutics concluded that "a large number of in vitro and limited clinical studies have confirmed the broad-spectrum antimicrobial (antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antimycobacterial) properties of honey, which may be attributed to the acidity (low pH), osmotic effect, high sugar concentration, presence of bacteriostatic and bactericidal factors (hydrogen peroxide, antioxidants, lysozyme, polyphenols, phenolic acids, flavonoids, methylglyoxal, and bee peptides), and increase in cytokine release, and to immune-modulating and anti-inflammatory properties of honey; the antimicrobial action involves several mechanisms." However, the author stated that there were not enough clinical studies that showed a direct effect of honey's anti-microbial activity.
  • A 2017 systematic review in the journal Burns showed that honey was statistically better in healing time and keeping the wound sterile in burn patients.

The best systematic review I could find on honey's effectiveness in treating wounds was a Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews published in 2017. The review, which looked at several antiseptics found the following results for honey:

  • There is moderate certainty evidence that, on average, burns treated with honey are probably more likely to heal over time compared with topical antibiotics, hazard ratio (HR) = 2.45.
  • They found high certainty evidence that treating burns with honey, on average, reduced mean times (about -5.3 days) to healing in comparison with non-antibacterial treatments.
  • There is moderate certainty evidence that honey probably also increases the likelihood of wounds healing over time compared to unconventional anti-bacterial treatments, HR = 2.86.

There is some research that does not support the use of honey:

Summary

The use of honey in wound treatment does not appear to be pseudoscientific woo that is being pushed by alternative medicine, even though that's probably where it started. Of course, this supports the old adage that "alternative medicine that has been shown to work is just called medicine."

Although honey may not be effective in some cases, like leg, pressure, or diabetic ulcers, good evidence seems to indicate that it is more effective than standard treatments.

My personal anecdote is that I have no clue if it worked for me because I didn't have a control point. My cellulitis seemed to respond to the honey, but then again, maybe I just have a good immune system or the antibiotics did their thing.

Anyway, based on what I've read, it appears that honey is an effective method of wound treatment. But I'd like to see more clinical evidence published in journals that aren't focused on alternative medicine before I stand up and proclaim honey as a miracle healing substance for wounds. For now, I think that it is probably useful in many cases.

Citations

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# healthcare# wound healing# honey# medicine# science

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a scientist with over 40 years of experience in cell biology, biochemistry, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular disease. As a part of that background, I also had further education in immunology, microbiology, and evolutionary biology.

Crestline, CA
94 followers

More from Michael W Simpson

Science says tryptophan in turkey doesn't make you sleepy

As your favorite feathered dinosaur has been struck with COVID-19, he hasn’t been up to writing new content, so I’m bringing back my turkey and tryptophan myth-busting article. Just in time for Thanksgiving, which I won’t be celebrating because I’m sheltering in place.

Read full story

The tripledemic — respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19, and influenza

I rarely write about the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but the number of people infected by the virus, especially children, is leading to a fear of a tripledemic that includes RSV, the seasonal flu, and our constant nemesis, COVID-19. I guess this is the time I start writing more about the respiratory syncytial virus because everyone needs to be aware of this infectious disease.

Read full story
12 comments

New systematic review shows that HPV vaccine is effective in preventing cancer

I enjoy repeating myself about the HPV vaccine, but another systematic review says it is effective in preventing HPV infections. And when we can prevent HPV infections, we can prevent a long list of cancers.

Read full story

Science-based medicine, not allopathic, Western, or conventional medicine

As I've mentioned before, I often hang out on Quora answering questions about medicine with science-based answers. But I reached the breaking point after the 347th question that uses "allopathic," "Western," or "conventional" medicine as a pejorative term trying to show that it is somehow less safe and less effective than alternative "medicine" like homeopathy or Arvuyedic or traditional Chinese.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Measles outbreak in Ohio in unvaccinated children

Twenty years ago we thought we had nearly eradicated measles, but now we have a fairly large outbreak in Ohio. And just in case you're wondering, the vast majority of the infected were unvaccinated.

Read full story
10 comments

"The War on Ivermectin" by Pierre Kory — no it wasn't, it was just scientific facts

I thought this war was over, but apparently quack doctor, Pierre Kory is publishing a book, The War on Ivermectin: The Medicine That Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the COVID Pandemic, that should be out in February 2023. Worse yet, the book is going to be distributed by Simon & Schuster, one of the largest book publishers in the world.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientific review shows that mucoid plaques and colon detoxification are junk medicine

The internet is filled with all kinds of nonsense, but one of the more annoying is the issue of mucoid plaques and how they can ruin your life. Colon detoxification or, sometimes, colon cleansing to remove mucoid plaques is one of those strange alternative medicine ideas that hang around without one single bit of evidence supporting it.

Read full story

Scientific analysis — Himalayan salt has no benefits over other salts

Now for something completely different, let's talk about the facts and myths about pink Himalayan salt. I could make this my shortest article ever and state, "it's salt." Followed by a mic drop.

Read full story

Public toilets fill the air with aerosols of urine and feces — wear a mask

I've got something new for you — a newly published study warns that public toilets create aerosols of feces and urine that can be detrimental to your health. If you want to protect your health, here is one more reason to wear a face mask.

Read full story
17 comments

Alternative medicine for cancer — it is very dangerous

As I have mentioned before, I occasionally answer questions on Quora regarding alternative medicine treatments for cancer. Of course, there are few, if any, alternative "medicines" that have been shown to treat cancer effectively in large, randomized, double-blind clinical trials. If they actually worked, we'd just call it medicine.

Read full story
20 comments

Placebo better than marijuana for pain relief

A new systematic review and meta-analysis published in a respected journal show that marijuana is no different than a placebo in treating pain. I consistently read anecdotal claims that somehow cannabis and its derivatives are useful. in treating pain, but when I looked at the evidence, it appeared that there really wasn't anything there.

Read full story

HPV vaccine is not just about cervical cancer, but other cancers

Despite our best efforts, a lot of people believe the HPV vaccine is just for cervical cancer in women. In fact, the HPV vaccine prevents many other cancers that are as dangerous or maybe even more dangerous than cervical cancer.

Read full story

Does cranberry juice prevent UTIs? Let's check the science

It's that time of year when Americans have cranberries and turkey, which made me wonder if the belief that cranberry juice could treat a UTI (urinary tract infection). Now, I love cranberry sauce — yes, I love the stuff that comes out of the can, and I will die on that hill, though I'm not a fan of the juice version. But I've had girlfriends who swear by cranberry juice for treating a bout of UTI.

Read full story

COVID-19 vaccine is not linked to shingles in new study

I didn't know it was a thing, but I guess some people claimed that there was a link between a COVID-19 vaccine and shingles. But in the name of science, researchers published a study that refuted the link between the COVID-19 vaccine and shingles.

Read full story
1 comments

Dietary supplements are not better than statins for heart disease — new clinical research

As I wrote previously, statins are important in preventing cardiovascular disease and mortality, but people continue to push dietary supplements as a better alternative to statins. Well, a new study blows that claim out of the water — statins are better for your cardiovascular health than dietary supplements.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy