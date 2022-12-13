Scientific analysis — Himalayan salt has no benefits over other salts

Michael W Simpson

Now for something completely different, let's talk about the facts and myths about pink Himalayan salt. I could make this my shortest article ever and state, "it's salt." Followed by a mic drop.

But it is a bit more complicated than that. There may be some reason to avoid it, so I will write about all the facts that I can find about Himalayan salt. But spoiler alert, you really shouldn't be wasting your money on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXpj3_0jgBHYtw00
Pink Himalayan salt. It's just salt.Photo byJane Gonzalez on Unsplash

What is Himalayan salt?

Well, this is easy. Like most salt found on land, it is nothing more than dried sea salt. It is simply sodium chloride (NaCl) with impurities that we'll discuss later.

Then how did it get to the Himalayas?

Himalayan salt is mined from the Salt Range mountains, the southern edge of a fold-and-thrust belt underlies the Pothohar Plateau south of the Himalayas in Pakistan. At one time, several hundred million years ago during the Ediacaran to early Cambrian, these mountains were shallow parts of an ancient ocean. As the mountains were uplifted, the water evaporated and left behind vast salt deposits.

Poorly-paid Pakistani miners dig up salt blocks to be sold as expensive salt — it's just evaporated sea salt. And due purely to marketing hype, Himalayan salt is 10-20% more expensive than your regular salt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WnD4_0jgBHYtw00
Photo bymonicore on Pexels.com

What makes it pink?

Well, this is kind of easy. Think pink color is caused by iron oxide, better known as rust. During this period of the earth's history, iron banded formations were being eroded depositing the iron oxide near the developing salt deposits.

However, not all Himalayan salt is pink — it varies from green to white to various shades of red depending on which contaminants are found in the salt. But most of the popular types of this salt are almost always pink.

Nevertheless, the facts are that Himalayan salt contains contaminants contain contaminants, like iron, magnesium, and potassium, at higher levels than those found in table salt. It also contains traces of other metals, such as mercury, arsenic, lead, uranium oxide, and thallium, although those are in amounts that probably are not different than what is found in typical sea salt.

What are the health benefits facts of Himalayan salt?

Here is where the pseudoscience creeps in and the facts come out — Himalayan salt has no health benefits. It might have a different taste, but the taste is purely subjective and often fails to be supported by double-blind taste tests.

However, there are no evidence-based medical benefits of Himalayan salt over any other salt one can find. Because Himalayan salt lacks iodine, an essential nutrient that is often added to table salt (or is found naturally in some other salt sources), one could argue that this salt is less beneficial.

Most of the pseudoscientific claims are based on the trace elements found in Himalayan salt. Saving me the time of actually having to tread through the nonsense, Harriett Hall, at Science-Based Medicine, wrote all about these trace elements in Himalayan salt:

Pink Himalayan sea salt is advertised to contain “the 84 trace minerals valuable to the body.” Naïve customers assume that more is better, and that we need more trace nutrients, so those 84 minerals ought to make pink Himalayan salt healthier than regular salt. That assumption is completely misguided.
Most sources list far fewer trace minerals and elements in the human body, from 41 to 60, some in barely detectable amounts. And many of those 60 are toxic and radioactive, not only useless to human physiology but harmful. Radioactive elements like uranium can be detected in trace amounts in the human body, but they should be considered contaminants, not useful nutrients.
I went back and looked at the spectral analysis. It is readily available online and reading it is illuminating. Only 15 minerals are known to play important roles in biological processes, and seven others are considered ““possibly essential but not confirmed.” By my count, only about a quarter of the minerals in Himalayan pink salt are nutrients that the human body can or might be able to use. The other three quarters are not recognized nutrients and would be better classified as contaminants. They have no known health benefits, and many of them are known to be harmful. The list includes many poisons like mercury, arsenic, lead, and thallium. It includes radioactive elements: radium, uranium, polonium, plutonium, and many others. Radiation causes cancer, and even tiny amounts are potentially harmful. The amounts of most of them are listed as less than a certain amount, from <1 ppm to <0.001 ppm, which could mean anything. It could mean there is none present, but bragging about the 84 minerals contained in pink Himalayan sea salt means the company is claiming all 84 are present.

In other words, a few of the trace elements in Himalayan salt are necessary for human physiology, and some of them are quite dangerous. Most of these "trace elements" are better categorized as "contaminants."

As far as we can tell, there are no benefits to Himalayan salt as compared to any other salt. It's mostly NaCl, with contaminants that can be found in any other sea salt.

Joe Mercola, the pseudoscientific quack, sells his own brand of Himalayan salt (again, I don't post links to quack websites), and claims that the salt contains:

..(an) array of elements forms a compound in which each molecule is interconnected. The connectedness allows the vibrational component of the 84 trace elements present in their natural mineral form in the salt to be in harmony with each other and adds to the ability to promote a healthy balance.

Holy verbiage Batman, that's a long string of science-sounding words that ends up being nothing more than pseudoscientific balderdash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0KBr_0jgBHYtw00
Photo byVania K on Pexels.com

What about Himalayan salt lamps?

They might look cool, but they also have no benefits. They aren't going to produce magical ions that will have some magical effect on your body. Seriously, if there was any evidence that this junk science worked, every physician in the world would have one of those lamps in their office. Other than Joe Mercola's office obviously.

Furthermore, these lamps might have one major problem — your house pets like salt, so they might end up licking the lamp to the point where their lives are endangered, especially if there's not enough water available to have them remove the salt from their bodies.

So here are more facts about Himalayan salt lamps — it has no benefits at all and they may have a risk for your pets.

Summary

There is a paucity of evidence-based facts to support any health benefits of Himalayan salt. It's probably because it's just salt, and the contaminants are just insufficient to have any pronounced physiological effect.

If you want to spend more on pink Himalayan salt, go for it. Maybe you think you like the taste better. Maybe you think it looks better.

But it's just pseudoscience to think it provides any health benefits over what is gained from regular sea salt.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Himalaya# salt# health# pink# pseudoscience

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a scientist with over 40 years of experience in cell biology, biochemistry, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular disease. As a part of that background, I also had further education in immunology, microbiology, and evolutionary biology.

Crestline, CA
58 followers

More from Michael W Simpson

Science-based medicine, not allopathic, Western, or conventional medicine

As I've mentioned before, I often hang out on Quora answering questions about medicine with science-based answers. But I reached the breaking point after the 347th question that uses "allopathic," "Western," or "conventional" medicine as a pejorative term trying to show that it is somehow less safe and less effective than alternative "medicine" like homeopathy or Arvuyedic or traditional Chinese.

Read full story
Ohio State

Measles outbreak in Ohio in unvaccinated children

Twenty years ago we thought we had nearly eradicated measles, but now we have a fairly large outbreak in Ohio. And just in case you're wondering, the vast majority of the infected were unvaccinated.

Read full story
10 comments

"The War on Ivermectin" by Pierre Kory — no it wasn't, it was just scientific facts

I thought this war was over, but apparently quack doctor, Pierre Kory is publishing a book, The War on Ivermectin: The Medicine That Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the COVID Pandemic, that should be out in February 2023. Worse yet, the book is going to be distributed by Simon & Schuster, one of the largest book publishers in the world.

Read full story
2 comments

Scientific review shows that mucoid plaques and colon detoxification are junk medicine

The internet is filled with all kinds of nonsense, but one of the more annoying is the issue of mucoid plaques and how they can ruin your life. Colon detoxification or, sometimes, colon cleansing to remove mucoid plaques is one of those strange alternative medicine ideas that hang around without one single bit of evidence supporting it.

Read full story

Public toilets fill the air with aerosols of urine and feces — wear a mask

I've got something new for you — a newly published study warns that public toilets create aerosols of feces and urine that can be detrimental to your health. If you want to protect your health, here is one more reason to wear a face mask.

Read full story
17 comments

Alternative medicine for cancer — it is very dangerous

As I have mentioned before, I occasionally answer questions on Quora regarding alternative medicine treatments for cancer. Of course, there are few, if any, alternative "medicines" that have been shown to treat cancer effectively in large, randomized, double-blind clinical trials. If they actually worked, we'd just call it medicine.

Read full story
20 comments

Placebo better than marijuana for pain relief

A new systematic review and meta-analysis published in a respected journal show that marijuana is no different than a placebo in treating pain. I consistently read anecdotal claims that somehow cannabis and its derivatives are useful. in treating pain, but when I looked at the evidence, it appeared that there really wasn't anything there.

Read full story

HPV vaccine is not just about cervical cancer, but other cancers

Despite our best efforts, a lot of people believe the HPV vaccine is just for cervical cancer in women. In fact, the HPV vaccine prevents many other cancers that are as dangerous or maybe even more dangerous than cervical cancer.

Read full story

Does cranberry juice prevent UTIs? Let's check the science

It's that time of year when Americans have cranberries and turkey, which made me wonder if the belief that cranberry juice could treat a UTI (urinary tract infection). Now, I love cranberry sauce — yes, I love the stuff that comes out of the can, and I will die on that hill, though I'm not a fan of the juice version. But I've had girlfriends who swear by cranberry juice for treating a bout of UTI.

Read full story

COVID-19 vaccine is not linked to shingles in new study

I didn't know it was a thing, but I guess some people claimed that there was a link between a COVID-19 vaccine and shingles. But in the name of science, researchers published a study that refuted the link between the COVID-19 vaccine and shingles.

Read full story
1 comments

Dietary supplements are not better than statins for heart disease — new clinical research

As I wrote previously, statins are important in preventing cardiovascular disease and mortality, but people continue to push dietary supplements as a better alternative to statins. Well, a new study blows that claim out of the water — statins are better for your cardiovascular health than dietary supplements.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy