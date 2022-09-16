I’m a Foodie and I See All Cultures through a Gastronomic Lense, Hispanic Heritage Month Is Here, Let’s Cook Something.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, I'll kick off my recipe articles with this Spanish dish I love cooking. It's easy, tasty and works with most diets, even Keto.

Spanish mushrooms with garlic Michael Clark (author)

Recipe

2-3 pounds mushrooms (white button in this case)

1/2 cup bone broth

1/2 of a medium onion (Medium chopped)

5 cloves of garlic (or 2-3 tablespoons of chopped I the jar)

Avocado oil (or your choice, like butter)

3-5 teaspoons smoked paprika (This is what makes it Spanish or it would just be saute)

Green Onions or Chives (fresh) as garnish.

Combine first five ingredients and simmer 20-25 minutes (until mushroom shrink quite a bit. You can add a little salt and pepper, but I find that it's better to have folks use those seasonings at the table to taste and individual restrictions. Add SMOKED paprika to cover the mushrooms (see illustrations below) to taste in the last 5 min. (simmer until liquid just disappears) Garnish with fresh green onion. You will see I cook a lot like my mom, by smell and taste, not necessarily by exact measure.

Cooking Mushrooms: As an aside, You HAVE to cook them. Sure, you can eat white button mushrooms raw, but that's about the only species. Mushrooms are not plants, they aren't made of cellulose, it's something closer to a crab shell. So you must cook them.

Nutrition: Total Carbohydrate (per cup) 4g (1.2 are sugar), Dietary fiber 2g

Detailed Instructions

.Note: the above recipe is a down and dirty version. Below is more detail and how I do it. I have 2 pounds of mushrooms in the pictures (whole but you can use sliced whatever), with two or three tablespoons of garlic, some avocado oil (or butter, you're going to be simmering) how much oil/fat will depend on your requirements for calories or macro balance, you can leave it out but, well, flavor. That's a lot of garlic, but it gives it a lot of bite. If you're on a diet, you need the flavor, but then why would you cook stuff without flavor anyway? Then I put a half cup of bone broth in the pan and I simmer for 20-25 minutes (covered) until the mushrooms are about half size.

Mushrooms saute Michael Clark (author)

After they have simmer about 15 minutes. I add a half an onion diced fairly fine. Again, add the amount you like. And here is where keto buffs will get irritated with me. Onions are typically not on a list of keto friendly vegetables, but if you do it right, onions and keto can work. Remember, it's a ratio, not a hard fast restriction. Onions can fit into any diet because of their nutrients, low calories, fiber and flavor, even Keto.

Onions (half of medium) Michael Clark (author)

Once the dish is close to done (4-5 min left) I add smoked paprika. No, smoked paprika and plain paprika are not interchangeable here. And when you smell the aroma, you will know why.

Paprika Michael Clark (author)

How much do I add? It will come out to a three to five of teaspoons, but I add enough to coat the mushrooms evenly on one side. It's an individual taste thing, so you be the judge.

Then just keep simmering and cook off the liquid until it resembles a thick liquid. If you like to add green onion to (do not cook the green onion) I used parsley for the picture, which is not as exciting, but visual appeal is everything.

Spanish mushrooms and hamburger steak Michael Clark (author)

Here I serve mine with a hamburger patty. You could do steak, of course, or any protein. What is that on my burger? It's mayonnaise that I stirred a teaspoon of A1 steak sauce into. Here, of course, is where the keto purist will flame me, but I stand by my macro distribution.