Pregnant mothers who take prenatal vitamins reduce the risk of autism in their children

If you are a regular reader of this blog, you know I'm not exactly a fan of vitamin supplements. They are expensive and they usually don't have a beneficial effect on health, despite the claims of the supplement industry. But I always forget to mention an important exception – prenatal vitamins and supplements that are well known to improve pregnancy outcomes, including lowering the risk of autism spectrum disorder.

And now it's time for me to correct this egregious oversight in my numerous articles about supplements. Just to be clear, I always state an important caveat on my dismissing the usefulness of vitamins and supplements – those individuals with chronic disease or malnutrition may require supplements. For example, if you never touch a fruit or vegetable, you will probably need vitamin C to prevent scurvy. No, I didn't say that vitamin C will prevent cancer, but it will prevent one disease.

Furthermore, when there is a diagnosed deficiency in a micronutrient, supplements are always indicated. But these are rare today, so supplements are expensive and do nothing more than give you expensive urine — yes, any supplements the body does not require are simply urinated away.

Recently, a top peer-reviewed journal published an article where the researchers showed that there was a lower risk of autism spectrum disorders in children of mothers who took prenatal vitamins. I think this is important knowledge because I spend way too much time reminding everyone that vaccines don't cause autism, but science is showing us what might.

Prenatal vitamins primer

There is some variety of what constitutes proper prenatal vitamins or supplements. Mostly, supplements attempt to safely increase or decrease (yes, if necessary) nutrients that may protect the mother and developing fetus. There is a boatload of science that supports what helps and harms the baby.

The list below probably constitutes a consensus on what prenatal vitamins should include:

These prenatal vitamins are all critically important to the development of the fetus, reducing the risk of man congenital birth defects and other issues. Furthermore, the mother may also become deficient in these vitamins as she is sharing some of these vitamins with her developing fetus.

Prenatal vitamins and autism spectrum disorder

In a paper published on 1 February 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry, Stephen Z Levine, Ph.D., Department of Community Mental Health, University of Haifa, Haifa, Israel, and colleagues investigated any potential links between maternal vitamin deficiencies during pregnancy and neurodevelopment.

Of course, the association between folic acid supplementation and neural tube defects has been known for decades. However, support for hypotheses about the relationship between vitamin deficiencies and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has been inconsistent.

In the DSM-5, ASD is described as a range of conditions characterized as neurodevelopmental disorders. Individuals who have been diagnosed with ASD present with two groups of symptoms – problems in social development, communication and interaction, and, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, and activities. At this time, there are no known causes or "cure."

Dr. Levine was attempting to answer the question of whether "maternal folic acid and/or multivitamin supplement use before and/or during pregnancy increase(s) the risk of autism spectrum disorder in offspring?"

To answer this question, the investigators used a case-control cohort study that followed 45,300 Israeli children born between 2003-2007 with evaluations extending to 2015. The University of Haifa researchers questioned mothers about their use of folic acid and other prenatal vitamins during pregnancy. Then they determine whether their child received an ASD diagnosis.

The researchers found that the use of these supplements during pregnancy appeared to be correlated with a statistically significant 61% reduced risk for ASD in children compared to a group that did not use these supplements.

Let me repeat that result — children of women who took prenatal supplements had a 61% lower risk of autism spectrum disorder.

Although there appears to be a correlation, and we have some indication of biological plausibility that these vitamins are linked to neurodevelopment, the study design does not provide us with robust evidence of causality.

A case-control cohort epidemiological study is observational where children who had an ASD outcome were compared to those who did not. It was not powered to examine if there were other factors, confounders, that might have contributed to this result.

However, this type of study is a powerful method to uncover a correlation between a medical intervention and an outcome. Larger, more powerful epidemiological studies are necessary to confirm a causal relationship between prenatal vitamins and ASD.

If this study is confirmed, then it might result in important public health implications. The CDC, if they're allowed to use the dirty word fetus, might have to increase their efforts to increase the use of vitamin supplements during pregnancy to reduce the risk of autism spectrum disorder.

Summary

This is a strong study that does have some weaknesses. But based on these initial results, I'd certainly be pushing prenatal vitamins if my significant other was pregnant to reduce the risk of autism spectrum disorder. Yes, you heard it here, I'm advocating vitamin supplements, although for a very narrow purpose.

Notes

There are numerous comments on the internet that somehow there is a magical difference between folic acid and folate (which are sometimes called vitamin B9). Despite the pseudoscience surrounding using one or the other, they are chemically equivalent. Folate is the term that is used to name the many different forms of the vitamin – this includes tetrahydrofolic acid (the activated form of the vitamin), methyltetrahydrofolate, methenyltetrahydrofolate, and folinic acid. However, these are just different names for the same active ingredient.

