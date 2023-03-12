Keto diet is linked to a doubling of the risk of heart disease

Michael Simpson

New research presented at the 2023 American College of Cardiology meeting shows that the popular ketogenic diet, which consists of consuming high fats, moderate proteins, and few carbohydrates, is linked to a nearly 2X increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

It is clear that diets come and go based on fads, mostly without solid scientific evidence supporting them, or promoters of the diet cherry-picking bad science while ignoring higher quality evidence that might not support the diet. I always have to remind people that weight loss (probably the number 1 reason to diet) is ALWAYS a simple equation — calories consumed must be much less than the calories burned.

These fad diets always try to invent reasons, without much evidence, why that basic equation doesn't apply to them, but there's no way around the basic equation of weight loss. There are no miracle foods that induce the burning of calories at a higher rate than other foods.

I write a lot about diets and nutrition (and vaccines, of course), and this research may be another reason to consider the Mediterranean diet as a better choice for long-term cardiovascular health while aiding in weight loss.

As I usually do, I will present the data and critique it for the reader. But I am here to teach, not profess that I have the Truth™ handed down from the ivory tower. The evidence does not support the healthiness of the ketogenic diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNVL5_0lGTclkE00
Photo byValeria Boltneva on Pexels.com

What is the ketogenic diet?

The ketogenic diet, sometimes called the keto diet, is a diet that is high levels of fats, moderate levels of protein, and extremely low levels of carbohydrates. Interestingly, it was originally developed not as a means of weight loss, but to treat epilepsy. It eventually was replaced by much more effective methods such as anti-convulsant medications.

The premise of the weight-loss ketogenic diet is that if the body is deprived of glucose obtained from carbohydrate foods, it will produce energy from stored fat, which is biologically plausible. A typical version of this diet for adults has about 50% of the food by weight coming from fat (70% of calories).

In 2021, the American Heart Association issued a scientific statement of guidance for diets that improve cardiovascular health. They stated that:

...there is insufficient evidence to support any existing popular or fad diets such as the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting to promote heart health.

It appears that for the past few years, science is not supporting the efficacy of the ketogenic diet for weight loss or heart health. Now, if there was good evidence that the diet did reduce weight over a long period of time, that would incidentally improve cardiovascular health. Since long-term weight loss has not been observed, the quality of the diet itself has a negative impact on cardiovascular outcomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tfv4k_0lGTclkE00
Photo byNadin Sh on Pexels.com

New ketogenic diet research

In research presented on 5 March 2023 at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Scientific Session/World Congress of Cardiology (WCC) 2023, Iulia Iatan, MD, Ph.D., University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada, and colleagues demonstrated an association between a carbohydrate-restricted diet, such as the ketogenic diet and a greater risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

For this study, Iatan and colleagues defined a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet as consisting of no more than 25% of total daily energy from carbohydrates and more than 45% of total daily calories from fat. The carbohydrate intake was slightly higher than a typical ketogenic diet.

The researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank, a large medical database with detailed health data from over half a million people living in the United Kingdom who were followed for at least 10 years.

On enrollment in the UK Biobank, participants completed a one-time, self-reported 24-hour diet survey. At the same time, each participant had blood drawn to ascertain their levels of cholesterol. The researchers identified 305 participants who indicated that they followed a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet. These participants were then matched by age and sex with 1220 individuals who reported eating a standard diet (for the UK).

The researchers presented the following results:

  • 73% of the participants were women and the average age was 54 years.
  • Those on the ketogenic diet had a higher average body mass index (27.7 vs 26.7) and a higher incidence of diabetes (4.9% vs 1.7%). This does imply that those on the keto diet had a higher BMI or incidence of diabetes, it may mean that those participants who had a higher BMI or had diabetes chose to consume a ketogenic diet.
  • Those on the keto diet had a significantly higher level of LDL cholesterol (known as bad cholesterol). LDL levels were 3.80 mmol/L (147 mg/dL) in the keto-like group vs 3.64 mmol/L (141 mg/dL) in the standard group.
  • Those on the keto diet also had a higher level of apolipoprotein B (an indicator of "bad cholesterol"). Levels of apolipoprotein B were 1.09 g/L (109 mg/dL) in the keto group and 1.04 g/L (104 mg/dL) in the control group.
  • After an average of 11.8 years of follow-up, 9.8% of participants on the low-carbohydrate/high-fat diet vs 4.3% in the standard diet group experienced one of these cardiovascular events — angina, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, peripheral arterial disease, or coronary/carotid revascularization.
  • After adjusting for confounders, such as smoking, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, the researchers found that individuals on the high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet had a 2X higher risk of a cardiovascular event compared to the standard diet group.

Summary

Before I get to my thoughts about this study, I need to give my standard disclaimer about nutritional studies — they are difficult to control and analyze. The diets of each participant were self-reported, meaning they were not locked in a building and fed only the diets described. This disclaimer applies to positive and negative studies about any diet.

Furthermore, this is an observational study. Again, it's not a clinical study where we could control the diets of each participant.

All this being said, we have good evidence that a high-fat diet can have deleterious effects on cardiovascular health. And there may be some unknown metabolic pathway that produces more bad cholesterol when consuming a high-fat diet. And we know that LDL cholesterol is linked to bad cardiovascular outcomes, like heart attacks.

The American Heart Association is generally opposed to these types of diets and is becoming more inclined to support the so-called Mediterranean diet which has moderate levels of "good" fats, higher levels of dietary fiber, and a broad amount of micronutrients that are necessary for good health.

For the time being, I'm giving this research 4 out of 5 stars, though a conclusive clinical trial would really be convincing (if it is even possible to do one).

Generally, I'm going to be highly skeptical of all diets because I understand how weight gain and loss work, and I am unconvinced of magical ways around the simple calories consumed < calories burned. Right now, the cardiologists who study nutrition are also highly skeptical of the ketogenic diet, so unless that changes, I'm sticking with the science and scientists on this subject.

Citations

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# diet# nutrition# health# keto# ketogenic

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a scientist with over 40 years of experience in cell biology, biochemistry, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular disease. As a part of that background, I also had further education in immunology, microbiology, and evolutionary biology.

Crestline, CA
954 followers

More from Michael Simpson

Vaccine safety and effectiveness are settled science

For years, I've seen anti-vaxxers demanding a vaccine debate between well-known vaccine deniers, like Robert F Kennedy, Jr and Del Bigtree, and legitimate vaccine scientists and experts. I always laugh, and I always recommend that these scientists don't participate. I nearly always respond to these debate requests with the statement that vaccine safety and effectiveness are "settled science."

Read full story
63 comments

Robert F Kennedy Jr is no liberal because he denies the basic science of vaccines

Robert F Kennedy Jr is often portrayed as some liberal icon, but I just think he's a science-denying anti-vaccines troglodyte that has little evidence supporting any of his points of view. The only reason some people "think" he's a liberal is because of his family name.

Read full story
3 comments

Mediterranean diet significantly reduces the risk of Alzheimer's disease

Recently published research shows a strong relationship between lower Alzheimer's disease pathology and a green, leafy vegetable diet like found in the Mediterranean diet. There seems to be a growing body of evidence that the quality of a diet correlates with a reduction in the risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida surgeon general misuses VAERS data to claim that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe

The Florida surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, MD, Ph.D., wrote a letter against COVID-19 vaccines to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH using problematic Vaccine and Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) data. Drs. Califf and Walensky replied with a scathing letter back to the Florida surgeon general.

Read full story
25 comments

Reviewing the evidence of safety of vaping and electronic cigarettes

I wanted to look into the safety of vaping or electronic cigarettes (EC, to save my typing fingers). ECs were originally developed as a tool to quit cigarette smoking, which is factually linked to lung cancer and other respiratory diseases. And if that's all they did, then this article would be very short. But we really need to look at the science of the safety of vaping, and that's going to take a lot of writing.

Read full story
6 comments

Drinking 8 glasses of water per day is just a myth — you will survive without it

I'm sure you have all read or seen it — drink eight glasses (about two liters) of water a day to stay healthy and hydrated. I see people carrying their Nalgene bottles of water constantly drinking and, of course, heading to the bathroom to eliminate some of that water.

Read full story
16 comments

Flu vaccine can reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease by 40%

A new peer-reviewed study found that people who received at least one flu vaccine were 40% less like to develop Alzheimer's disease compared to non-vaccinated individuals. If this doesn't convince you to run down to your local pharmacy or your physician to get the flu vaccine, I do not know what else to convince you.

Read full story
2 comments

Artificial sweeteners do not make you more hungry or eat more

Many people like to make falseclaims about artificial, or non-nutritive, sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose, usually blaming them for causing a whole host of conditions from cancer to causing weight gain. The problem is that those claims are not supported by real science.

Read full story

Walking can reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease

People are afraid of dementia and Alzheimer's disease since we really don't understand the diseases very well. But there's some good news — a recent paper stated that walking could reduce the risk of dementia — could it be that simple?

Read full story

Coffee may be dangerous to the heart health of people with high blood pressure

I write a lot about the health effects of coffee, and a new study provides evidence that it may not be so good for those with underlying heart issues like hypertension. I know that it may seem like medical science is bouncing back and forth with regard to the health benefits of coffee, but that's how science works — it's not dogmatic, it relies on new evidence.

Read full story
8 comments

Robert F Kennedy Jr pushes misinformation about CDC vaccine patents

f you follow the anti-vaccine world, you will hear Robert F Kennedy Jr often claim that there are CDC vaccine patents that are so valuable that the CDC itself sets aside all morality and ethics to endorse the vaccines developed through these patents just to make more money for the CDC.

Read full story
164 comments

Does vitamin D supplementation help reduce the risk of dementia? Maybe.

A new, large observational study published in a peer-reviewed journal shows that vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of dementia. However, and there is always a however, the study had some crucial limitations that need to be discussed to appreciate whether there is a causal link.

Read full story
1 comments

Debunking cancer myths — facts about causes, treatments, and Big Pharma

I keep responding to these cancer myths all across the internet, so I thought that it might be useful to list out my favorite ones. No, it would take 50,000 words to debunk all of these cancer myths. For example, the Burzynski Clinic quackery is best handled by a real cancer specialist, David Gorski, MD, who has written well over 100 articles critiquing the Burzynski pseudoscience. So I'm going to stick with my personal favorites.

Read full story
5 comments

Does the Mediterranean diet reduce obesity and type 2 diabetes?

A lot has been written about the Mediterranean diet and its effect on health, including weight loss and obesity. A new study has been published that examined the effects of this diet on the rate of obesity, and the results seem promising.

Read full story

Another clinical trial shows that ivermectin is useless to treat COVID-19, but vaccines work

Not trying to be repetitive, but new research shows that even higher and longer doses of ivermectin are still useless in treating COVID-19. Not a single real scientist is surprised by this, but I have to keep repeating myself because the ivermectin story won't go away — some quack physicians are now pushing it to treat flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Read full story
34 comments

Alkaline water is expensive and doesn't prevent cancer

Every time I go to the grocery store, I see shelves stuffed with alkaline water. I always shake my head, because I happen to know what the body does with any food or water that is alkaline or acidic. It buffers it to the normal pH of the body so that alkaline water doesn't do anything. Well, it is expensive.

Read full story
1 comments

25 years of successfully preventing chickenpox with the varicella vaccine

The varicella vaccine, which became available in 1995 in the USA, has had over 25 years of success in preventing chickenpox, a disease that, pre-vaccine, killed 145 children per year. In addition, herpes zoster, or shingles, cases have dropped because of the chickenpox and shingles vaccines.

Read full story
2 comments

Robert F Kennedy Jr's deceptive antitrust lawsuit denying facts about the COVID-19 vaccine

On January 10, 2023, the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense, run by Robert F Kennedy Jr, together with a collection of other misinformers, filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the Washington Post, BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters alleging that their Trusted News Initiative – a collaboration to help combat anti-vaccine and COVID-19 misinformation – violates the Sherman Act, an antitrust law, by being an unlawful group boycott to disadvantage competitors.

Read full story
67 comments

100-year-old BCG vaccine may be able to treat cancer, type 1 diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease

The 100-year-old BCG vaccine, developed to prevent tuberculosis, may be useful in treating cancer, type 1 diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. Its usefulness may be expanded beyond those diseases.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy