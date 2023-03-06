Coffee may be dangerous to the heart health of people with high blood pressure

Michael Simpson

I write a lot about the health effects of coffee, and a new study provides evidence that it may not be so good for those with underlying heart issues like hypertension. I know that it may seem like medical science is bouncing back and forth with regard to the health benefits of coffee, but that's how science works — it's not dogmatic, it relies on new evidence.

There is some recent evidence that concluded that coffee may actually be linked to good heart health. Now, there is new evidence that it might not be good for the heart. What gives? Well, the first study showed health benefits for a general population of coffee drinkers. This new study examines coffee's effects on individuals with underlying hypertension. Both studies give valid information, and they do not conflict with one another.

So, as I usually do, let's take a look at this new research and I will point out some of the key findings of the research.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TL3IW_0l9fS3uv00
Photo byShutterstock

Coffee and heart health paper

In a paper published on 21 December 2022 in the respected Journal of the American Heart Association, Hiroyasu Iso, MD, Ph.D., MPH, and other researchers at the Institute for Global Health Policy Research, Bureau of International Health Cooperation, National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo, Japan followed 18,609 participants (6,574 males and 12,035 women) aged 40-79 years at baseline. The participants completed a lifestyle, diet, and medical history questionnaire. They also had baseline and follow-up medical examinations up until 2009.

Below are the findings of the researchers:

  • People with severe (grade 2-3) hypertension and who drank two or more cups of caffeinated coffee each day exhibited a 2X risk of dying from a heart attack, stroke, or any type of cardiovascular disease.
  • Individuals with no or grade 1 hypertension and who drank two or more cups of coffee showed no change in risk of cardiovascular mortality.
  • Drinking one cup of coffee a day or any amount of green tea was not associated with the risk of death across any blood pressure categories, and drinking green tea was not associated with an increased risk of death related to cardiovascular disease at any blood pressure level.

There were numerous confounders in evaluating the data in this study. The researchers found that frequent consumers of coffee were more likely to be younger, smokers, alcohol drinkers, to eat fewer vegetables, and to have higher total cholesterol levels. Many of those factors could be correlated to poor cardiovascular health (especially smoking).

Summary

This study does not conflict with another recent study that seems to indicate that coffee had a positive benefit on cardiovascular health. Unfortunately, both studies have the same underlying issues — they rely upon the memory and accuracy of participants to determine how much coffee is being consumed. More than that, both studies seem to focus on caffeine, even though coffee has over 100 biologically active compounds in it. We don't know if these compounds themselves have a positive or negative effect on cardiovascular health.

On the other hand, this study clearly showed that caffeinated coffee, especially two or more cups a day, could be deleterious to individuals with underlying heart issues, specifically severe hypertension. It is plausible that the caffeine in coffee can make severe hypertension even worse.

I'm going to give this article 3 out of 5 stars because it's another coffee study that can almost convince me that it's providing good data, but it's not quite there because of the overreliance on the accuracy of reporting by participants.

However, I found the data that large amounts of coffee might have a negative effect on individuals with severe hypertension to be quite intriguing. Maybe healthcare professionals should warn those with that level of hypertension to refrain from coffee, though the evidence is not quite at the level of science-based medicine.

Citations

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# coffee# health# heart# caffeine# green tea

Comments / 8

Published by

I am a scientist with over 40 years of experience in cell biology, biochemistry, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular disease. As a part of that background, I also had further education in immunology, microbiology, and evolutionary biology.

Crestline, CA
876 followers

More from Michael Simpson

Drinking 8 glasses of water per day is just a myth — you will survive without it

I'm sure you have all read or seen it — drink eight glasses (about two liters) of water a day to stay healthy and hydrated. I see people carrying their Nalgene bottles of water constantly drinking and, of course, heading to the bathroom to eliminate some of that water.

Read full story
5 comments

Flu vaccine can reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease by 40%

A new peer-reviewed study found that people who received at least one flu vaccine were 40% less like to develop Alzheimer's disease compared to non-vaccinated individuals. If this doesn't convince you to run down to your local pharmacy or your physician to get the flu vaccine, I do not know what else to convince you.

Read full story
2 comments

Artificial sweeteners do not make you more hungry or eat more

Many people like to make falseclaims about artificial, or non-nutritive, sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose, usually blaming them for causing a whole host of conditions from cancer to causing weight gain. The problem is that those claims are not supported by real science.

Read full story

Walking can reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease

People are afraid of dementia and Alzheimer's disease since we really don't understand the diseases very well. But there's some good news — a recent paper stated that walking could reduce the risk of dementia — could it be that simple?

Read full story

Robert F Kennedy Jr pushes misinformation about CDC vaccine patents

f you follow the anti-vaccine world, you will hear Robert F Kennedy Jr often claim that there are CDC vaccine patents that are so valuable that the CDC itself sets aside all morality and ethics to endorse the vaccines developed through these patents just to make more money for the CDC.

Read full story
164 comments

Does vitamin D supplementation help reduce the risk of dementia? Maybe.

A new, large observational study published in a peer-reviewed journal shows that vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of dementia. However, and there is always a however, the study had some crucial limitations that need to be discussed to appreciate whether there is a causal link.

Read full story
1 comments

Debunking cancer myths — facts about causes, treatments, and Big Pharma

I keep responding to these cancer myths all across the internet, so I thought that it might be useful to list out my favorite ones. No, it would take 50,000 words to debunk all of these cancer myths. For example, the Burzynski Clinic quackery is best handled by a real cancer specialist, David Gorski, MD, who has written well over 100 articles critiquing the Burzynski pseudoscience. So I'm going to stick with my personal favorites.

Read full story
5 comments

Does the Mediterranean diet reduce obesity and type 2 diabetes?

A lot has been written about the Mediterranean diet and its effect on health, including weight loss and obesity. A new study has been published that examined the effects of this diet on the rate of obesity, and the results seem promising.

Read full story

Another clinical trial shows that ivermectin is useless to treat COVID-19, but vaccines work

Not trying to be repetitive, but new research shows that even higher and longer doses of ivermectin are still useless in treating COVID-19. Not a single real scientist is surprised by this, but I have to keep repeating myself because the ivermectin story won't go away — some quack physicians are now pushing it to treat flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Read full story
34 comments

Alkaline water is expensive and doesn't prevent cancer

Every time I go to the grocery store, I see shelves stuffed with alkaline water. I always shake my head, because I happen to know what the body does with any food or water that is alkaline or acidic. It buffers it to the normal pH of the body so that alkaline water doesn't do anything. Well, it is expensive.

Read full story
1 comments

25 years of successfully preventing chickenpox with the varicella vaccine

The varicella vaccine, which became available in 1995 in the USA, has had over 25 years of success in preventing chickenpox, a disease that, pre-vaccine, killed 145 children per year. In addition, herpes zoster, or shingles, cases have dropped because of the chickenpox and shingles vaccines.

Read full story
2 comments

Robert F Kennedy Jr's deceptive antitrust lawsuit denying facts about the COVID-19 vaccine

On January 10, 2023, the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense, run by Robert F Kennedy Jr, together with a collection of other misinformers, filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the Washington Post, BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters alleging that their Trusted News Initiative – a collaboration to help combat anti-vaccine and COVID-19 misinformation – violates the Sherman Act, an antitrust law, by being an unlawful group boycott to disadvantage competitors.

Read full story
67 comments

100-year-old BCG vaccine may be able to treat cancer, type 1 diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease

The 100-year-old BCG vaccine, developed to prevent tuberculosis, may be useful in treating cancer, type 1 diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. Its usefulness may be expanded beyond those diseases.

Read full story
16 comments

ChatGPT artificial intelligence confirms that vaccines do not cause autism

I thought I'd try out ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence bot that can answer complex questions, to find if there was a link between vaccines and autism. Guess what? The ChatGPT bot is definitely not anti-vaccine.

Read full story
97 comments

Black tea may decrease risk of heart disease in seniors

A diet high in flavonoids, which can be found in black tea can help prevent abdominal aortic calcification, a type of heart disease, in senior women according to a new peer-reviewed study. This may be a good reason to drink a couple of cups of tea whenever you like it.

Read full story

COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of post-infection type 2 diabetes - more reasons to get the vaccine

We know that one of the potential long-term effects of a COVID infection is an increased risk of type 2 diabetes — new research shows that the COVID vaccine reduces that risk. This is even more reason to get the vaccine.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Dr. Simone Gold, Jan 6 insurrectionist and right-wing physician, is in trouble with Medical Board of California

Simone Gold, MD, JD, who runs America's Frontline Doctors, a right-wing, vaccine-denying group, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one of five criminal counts against her in connection with her participation in the January 6 violent attack and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. She pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering a restricted building and grounds.

Read full story
128 comments

Does vitamin D reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes? Research says probably not

New peer-reviewed research shows that higher doses of vitamin D may reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in patients with pre-diabetes. Although it is not a cure for type 2 diabetes nor can it prevent it in all cases, this is good evidence that it might reduce the risk.

Read full story

The HPV vaccine can prevent cancer in middle-aged adults

A new peer-reviewed study has shown that the HPV vaccine has benefits for not only younger adults but also for middle-aged individuals. This is important to know since the HPV vaccine is one of the best ways to prevent cancer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy