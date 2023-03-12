New York Jets Need to Find Veteran Value in Free Agency

This offseason for the Jets will test the pro scouting side because they'll need to find value in free agency, and they may not be able to get the big fish fans want.
The Jets offseason is a strange one indeed. It's already begun with a quarterback who spurned the Jets, but wanted to come here. The Jets lost out because they put all of their eggs in the basket for another quarterback.
Now the Jets are waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers chooses to play in 2023.
This is absolutely a make-or-break offseason for the current Jets brass. They're going to have to get the quarterback right and make the playoffs to keep their jobs.
There's also something else looming. They need to get a contract extension for their defensive engine -- Quinnen Williams.
They also have to retool their defense and offensive line.
It's going to be a tough one to navigate, especially in their current cap situation.
We've already seen the Jets bolster their cap space by restructuring three deals: Tyler Conklin, Laken Tomlinson, and D.J. Reed. (First reported by Field Yates)
What other moves should be on the horizon? Let's delve into that right now.
Quinnen Williams extension
We dove into what an extension for the All-Pro interior defensive lineman would look like here. For the purposes of this piece, there would be an increase to the cap number by the amount of the signing bonus proration -- $4,400,000.
Aaron Rodgers trade
Aaron Rodgers has a base salary of $1,165,000 in 2023, a workout bonus of $50,000, and the $58.3 million option bonus prorated adds $14.575,000. That makes his total cap hit for 2023 $15,790,000.
Current Draft Allocation
As of the writing of this article, the draft allocation for the Jets is as follows:
First Round: $3,348,340
Second Round: $1,579,590
Third Round: $1,041,014
Fourth Round: $961,929
Fifth Round: $840,612
Sixth Round: $792,232
Total: $8,563,717
Potential Cuts and Restructures
The Jets can add space with restructures and cuts.
Restructures
C.J. Mosley: +$11,876,250
John Franklin-Myers: +$6,946,667
Effective Cap Space: $4,657,319
Cuts
Carl Lawson: +$15,400,001
Corey Davis: +$10,500,000
Braxton Berrios: +$5,000,000
Ashtyn Davis: +$2,743,000
Braden Mann: +$1,010,000
Craig James: +$1,010,000
Jimmy Moreland: +$1,010,000
Diontae Spencer: +$1,010,000
Hamsah Nasirildeen: +$940,000
Dru Samia: +$940,000
Eric Smith: +$940,000
Malik Taylor: +$940,000
Chazz Surratt: +$870,000
Chris Glaser: +$750,000
Zane Lewis: +$750,000
The previous moves would leave the Jets with $49,437,922 in effective cap space to retain internal free agents and sign external and undrafted free agents.
That number is no longer near where it has been in the past. That means Joe Douglas and his team are going to have to prove themselves in pro scouting and finding value in veterans and hit in the draft AGAIN.
Comments / 0