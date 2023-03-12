New York Jets Need to Find Veteran Value in Free Agency

Photo by New York Jets

This offseason for the Jets will test the pro scouting side because they'll need to find value in free agency, and they may not be able to get the big fish fans want.

The Jets offseason is a strange one indeed. It's already begun with a quarterback who spurned the Jets, but wanted to come here. The Jets lost out because they put all of their eggs in the basket for another quarterback.

Now the Jets are waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers chooses to play in 2023.

This is absolutely a make-or-break offseason for the current Jets brass. They're going to have to get the quarterback right and make the playoffs to keep their jobs.

There's also something else looming. They need to get a contract extension for their defensive engine -- Quinnen Williams.

They also have to retool their defense and offensive line.

It's going to be a tough one to navigate, especially in their current cap situation.

We've already seen the Jets bolster their cap space by restructuring three deals: Tyler Conklin, Laken Tomlinson, and D.J. Reed. (First reported by Field Yates)

What other moves should be on the horizon? Let's delve into that right now.

Quinnen Williams extension

We dove into what an extension for the All-Pro interior defensive lineman would look like here. For the purposes of this piece, there would be an increase to the cap number by the amount of the signing bonus proration -- $4,400,000.

Aaron Rodgers trade

Aaron Rodgers has a base salary of $1,165,000 in 2023, a workout bonus of $50,000, and the $58.3 million option bonus prorated adds $14.575,000. That makes his total cap hit for 2023 $15,790,000.

Current Draft Allocation

As of the writing of this article, the draft allocation for the Jets is as follows:

First Round: $3,348,340

Second Round: $1,579,590

Third Round: $1,041,014

Fourth Round: $961,929

Fifth Round: $840,612

Sixth Round: $792,232

Total: $8,563,717

Potential Cuts and Restructures

The Jets can add space with restructures and cuts.

Restructures

C.J. Mosley: +$11,876,250

John Franklin-Myers: +$6,946,667

Effective Cap Space: $4,657,319

Cuts

Carl Lawson: +$15,400,001

Corey Davis: +$10,500,000

Braxton Berrios: +$5,000,000

Ashtyn Davis: +$2,743,000

Braden Mann: +$1,010,000

Craig James: +$1,010,000

Jimmy Moreland: +$1,010,000

Diontae Spencer: +$1,010,000

Hamsah Nasirildeen: +$940,000

Dru Samia: +$940,000

Eric Smith: +$940,000

Malik Taylor: +$940,000

Chazz Surratt: +$870,000

Chris Glaser: +$750,000

Zane Lewis: +$750,000

The previous moves would leave the Jets with $49,437,922 in effective cap space to retain internal free agents and sign external and undrafted free agents.

That number is no longer near where it has been in the past. That means Joe Douglas and his team are going to have to prove themselves in pro scouting and finding value in veterans and hit in the draft AGAIN.