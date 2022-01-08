Historic Isis Theatre Makes Comeback Under Leadership of Community Academics

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis

30 years ago, the Isis Theatre slowly faded away and no one was sure that it would ever return. But a family with a vision brought it back in 2021. Dr. Jeff Smith and his wife Debbie Garrett-Smith made extensive efforts to revive the theatre and restore it to its original glory. They call it Downtown-Cowtown at the Isis Theatre. It appears to have become a family venture with their daughter Jamie running Guest and Media relations.

The Smith's are both former academics in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District serving as both teachers and administrators.

Dr. Smith, who spoke to CBS News prior to the opening, stated that this is exactly what he pictured the end result looking like once the theatre was restored.

According to their website: "The Historic Isis Theatre has a rich history dating back to 1914. The theatre saw its heyday in the 30's and created lifelong memories for the community for decades. Sadly, the doors went dark in 1988. Time was not kind to this beautiful structure, but with care and dedication, The Isis is now back to life in 2021. Now known as Downtown Cowtown at the Historic Isis Theatre, this city landmark now shares classic films by day and live entertainment by night. Come join us for a drink at our bar, take a tour of the facility, or spend the afternoon taking in a show."

Since reopening in June of last year, the theatre has featured some really amazing shows. See for yourself:

As the Smith's continue to put their new mark on this historic landmark, there is no doubt great things are to come.