Opinion: Kelly Leiter's New Book Addresses The School Identity Crisis

Michael Moates, MA

Kelly Leiter

Kelly Leiter shares her heart with the world in a time when the United States is facing a true identity crisis in the school system. The system is broken and Kelly has the perfect simplistic solution. Teaching kids in a very simple way.

Her book dedicated to her son Jonathan, takes the reader on a journey. The journey inspires problem-solving, love, empathy, compassion, and self discovery. She takes a very simple statement "You are a Tree" and turns it into a playful banter life lesson.

What makes this book interesting is that it can be applied in so many different circumstances. While the book focuses on bullying it also gives the main character the ability to understand his self identity a key part of what children struggle with today.

The story is extremely simple that any child could understand it. Today in schools we have mental health issues, disabilities, shootings, and the struggles of COVID-19. There is a belief that if we start early we can prevent these things.

Leiter has been teaching since 1982. She is a facilitator at Choices Seminars and continues to inspire others as an educator, mother, wife, and a facilitator.

She lives life with one purpose, to be a true reflection of God's unconditional Love and Grace.

This book could also be a great lesson for adults. With a country that is so split the world could learn from Leiter and her son Jonathan and the legacy he leaves behind that his mother continues to shine bright into the world.

Kelly Leiter

Michael Moates is a lifelong scholar focusing on studies in psychology, communications, education, and emergency response. He has an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice, a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Psychology, a Master of Arts with Areas of Study in Psychology and Communications, and is currently finishing up a Doctor of Education. He has been published by the Dallas Morning News, Daily KOS, Independent Journal Review, The Blaze, and the Denton Chronicle Record.

