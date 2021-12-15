Saginaw, TX

Beloved School Board Member Chosen For Distinction As A Master Trustee

Michael Moates, MA

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD

According to the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District, Board Trustee Dr. Marilyn Tolbert, "was recently selected by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) to begin the process of earning distinction as a Master Trustee. Tolbert joins 35 other trustees from across the state for the yearlong education leadership study program. This is the highest designation recognized by TASB.”

“I am honored to be chosen to earn Master Trustee status,” Tolbert said, a longtime educator, now retired, who has served the district as a trustee since 2018. “I am looking forward to deepening my skill set as a leader to serve the students, staff, and community of EMS ISD.”

Throughout the year, Tolbert will attend training sessions focused on leadership development and education. She will also work with others on extended learning assignments between meetings. Participants who complete all required elements of the study will graduate next year.

“Dr. Tolbert is a true asset to our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Jim Chadwell. “We appreciate all her efforts in serving the EMS ISD family and thank her for her commitment to this district.”

TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state."

Dr. Tolbert is a special education advocate and former TCU Director of Laboratory Schools. She serves not only on the Board of Education Place 1 but also on the EMSISD Foundation. She has done extensive research which can be viewed here. she continues to be an advocate for all individuals in the community and was reelected earlier this year to Place 1 Trustee.

it’s important to know that every individual who is on the school board does it as a volunteer position and is not compensated for their time. They are simply giving back to the community for the greater good.

Michael Moates is a lifelong scholar focusing on studies in psychology, communications, education, and emergency response. He has an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice, a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Psychology, a Master of Arts with Areas of Study in Psychology and Communications, and is currently finishing up a Doctor of Education. He has been published by the Dallas Morning News, Daily KOS, Independent Journal Review, The Blaze, and the Denton Chronicle Record.

