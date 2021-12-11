Mom-Daughter Duo Engage In Stalking of Student With Autism For Social Media Shares

Facebook

On November 13th, 2021, Yajaira Guevara took to social media to share a video of an altercation between a student and a substitute. This video was illegally obtained by her daughter, Mariah Escobar. The student has Autism and the sub assaulted the student by "intentionally or knowingly causes physical contact with another when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive or provocative [1]."

Apparently, this is not the first time that the mother/daughter duo had engaged in stalker like behavior. According to Guevara, her "daughter has another recording [2]."

In the State of Texas stalking is defined as "A person commits an offense if the person, on more than one occasion and pursuant to the same scheme or course of conduct that is directed specifically at another person, knowingly engages in conduct that: causes the other person, a member of the other person's family or household, or an individual with whom the other person has a dating relationship to be placed in fear of bodily injury or death or in fear that an offense will be committed against the other person's property, or to feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed, or offended; and would cause a reasonable person to: feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed, or offended."

In addition, mom admits the student has multiple recordings from inside the classroom. This is a violation of Castleberry ISD policy which states: "For safety purposes, the district permits students to possess personal mobile telephones; however, these devices must remain turned off during the instructional day, including during all testing, unless they are being used for approved instructional purposes. A student must have approval to possess other telecommunications devices on campus such as netbooks, laptops, tablets, or other portable computers.The use of mobile telephones or any device capable of capturing images is strictly prohibited in locker rooms or restroom areas while at school or at a school-related or school-sponsored event [3]."

After posting the video online [4] in an attempt to harass the student, Guevara began boasting with her friends about all the shares she was getting.

Then in a very unethical fashion Yajaira Guevara and Mariah Escobar began giving the substitute teacher money and lavish gifts. They encouraged others to do the same.

They were essentially engaging in a pay for play scandal. If you abuse students or don't following their legal behavior intervention plan, we will give you money and gifts.

Mariah Escobar likes to play the Christian card and wears a necklace with a cross but then judges others, engages in stalking, and harassment. She is a fake Christian.

A request for comment by the school district and the mother/daughter duo was not responded to prior to publication.

References:

[1]: https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/docs/pe/htm/pe.22.htm

[2]: https://www.facebook.com/Yajaira.Guevara88/posts/4872110759490452

[3]: http://p1cdn4static.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_825719/File/Family/Back2School/2021-2022%20SHCOC%20(English).pdfhttp://p1cdn4static.sharpschool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_825719/File/Family/Back2School/2021-2022%20SHCOC%20(English).pdf

[4]: https://www.facebook.com/Yajaira.Guevara88/posts/4858632514171610