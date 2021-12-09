Unique corporate gifts for overachieving Los Angeles employees

It has been a tough year for so many. Companies based in Los Angeles (and, thus, their employees) have been forced to creatively pivot in the face of a relentless onslaught of changes and obstacles.

This is the year to pamper your employees. It’s one thing to send out an Amazon gift card inside a personality-free electronically generated card. It’s a whole other thing to send fun and unique corporate gifts to your overworked but continuously overachieving employees this holiday season.

Here is a list of seven unique corporate gifts for overachieving employees in Los Angeles in 2021.

Unique corporate gift #1 — For the work-from-homer

If you have employees who have been making it work from the comfort (or lack thereof) of their own homes, it’s time to make their seats just a little more supportive. Purple has a seat cushion that can soften practically any hard chair. You can pay $71 for the seat cushion or $100 for the seat and back cushions to make happy campers of your work-from-homers.

Unique corporate gift #2— For the sedulous sipper

One of the best ways to remind your employees that you care is to subscribe them to a gift that keeps on giving well into the new year. Atlas Tea Club has a six-month subscription option that offers exotic teas from around the world for a (limited time offer) of $94. These teas are recommended by Forbes and Town and Country and can make the chill of winter just a little warmer for hard-working employees in Los Angeles.

Unique corporate gift #3 — For the forgetful charger

Swag.com offers an extremely useful wireless phone charger in the form of a journal. The outer case unzips to reveal a note pad and a pen (for those old school note-takers), a place for a folded USB cord, and a charging pocket for a phone. And, these journals can be customized with your company’s name and logo. Prices range from about $56 to $143.

Unique corporate gift #4— For the zen worker

The invigorating and relaxing scent of eucalyptus transports most people to their favorite spa experience. Uncommon Goods offers a grow-your-own eucalyptus plant set with a bamboo pot that has a self-watering system. The kit also includes botanical bath salts and jute body scrubber. At $40, this gift is more affordable than a spa treatment and lasts much longer.

Unique corporate gift #5 — For the irreplaceable asset

For the employees who have gone above and beyond this year, Gemnote offers customizable Apple AirPods Pro for $249. These noise cancelling headphones connect to your iPhone or Apple Watch and offer powerful bass quality and streamlined design. If you want to treat your team, this is a fantastic way to go.

Unique corporate gift #6— For the sweet-toothed staff member

Sugarfina has an impressive array of beautifully packaged sweets for the perfect holiday gift. Each type of candy is individually packaged in festive clear boxes and gift givers can mix and match types in their Bento boxes and taster packets. Sugarfina also takes requests for corporate gifting for larger orders of their candy boxes which start at $8.95 per box.

Unique corporate gift #7 — For the luxurious laborer

If you would like to really pamper your employees with one of the most unique corporate gifts this season, Leatherology has customizable full-grain leather bags and accessories that are customizable. Whether you choose a business card holder, a wallet, a luggage tag, or a bag, employees will feel pampered with a little luxury this holiday season.

Again, it’s been a tough year of a lot of change. If your employees have stuck it out, they probably deserve some recognition this holiday season. Unique corporate gifts are a great way to show your employees they’re appreciated. Do you know what else does? A heartfelt (preferably handwritten) thank you. Happy holidays.