Los Angeles, CA

Four places to get a quick, quality holiday haircut in Los Angeles

Michael Loren

Photo by Allyson Carter on Unsplash

It's time to sit around the table gobbling turkey with loved ones. But, if you're still working from home, you might be rocking some overgrown pandemic hair. In the interest of making the best impression around at your festive fall events, here are four places to get a good and quick holiday haircut in the county of Los Angeles.

Handsome Devil's Barber Shop - 1523 N. La Brea Avenue - This Los Angeles barber shop is low-key establishment that offers a personal touch. The shop also offers affordable pricing with a wash and cut starting at $30 and shaving starting at $20. An appointment is recommended for this Los Angeles gem and those wishing to have a specific cut are asked to bring in a photo to reference.

The Hide Room - 129 N. Victory Boulevard in Burbank - Owner Angel Orellana has been a barber since 2001 and, according to those in his shop, he has earned his moniker - The Burbank Barber. The Hide Room is decorated with all the trappings of a traditional barber shop and is open six days per week. While these cuts are a bit more expensive (starting at $40 for a men's cut), they are a bit more specialized than most barber shops. For those looking for something out of the ordinary, Orellana is a "vintage design barber that specializes in both classic hairstyles and the latest trends." Appointments are recommended.

The Proper Barbershop - 7950 W. 3rd Street - This Los Angeles barbershop is no frills, no fuss, and a quick, quality haircut. Pricing is a bit more - $45 for a haircut and $30 for a buzz cut, perhaps due to its location. Workers at this establishment are welcoming, well-versed in their craft, and get you in, groomed, and out in an impressively short amount of time. Appointments are recommended.

The Barber Truck - Various locations - The Barber Truck is changing the way Los Angeles residents look at getting a haircut. This upscale mobile hair cutting salon can be spotted in Marina Del Rey, The Viceroy in Santa Monica, and at Employees Only in West Hollywood. Celebrity Stylist Jason Schneidman has a team of hair stylists that roam around the city to bring stylish haircuts to Los Angeles residents.

If you're in the Los Angeles area and looking for a quick way to look your best for holiday events, these four establishments will help you get ready to party.

Professional writer and journalist with concentration in data analysis.

Los Angeles, CA
