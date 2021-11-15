California has the largest number of LGBT adults, along with Texas, Florida, and New York

The University of California Los Angeles' Williams Institute released an overview of estimated numbers of people self-identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender that was derived from the Gallup Daily Tracking Survey. This survey tracks 1,000 adults in the United States each day for 350 days per year - examining "extensive demographic breaks and cross-tabulations" of 175,000 people per year.

This list details the estimated numbers of respondents who answered "yes" to the question, "Do you, personally, identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender?"

California was the state with the largest number of people responding in the affirmative to this question, with 1,615,000 total Californians self-identifying as LGBT and 218,400 of that total number self-identifying as transgender. This is an estimated total of 5.3% of the total California population at the time of the survey.

Texas has the next largest LGBT population, according to UCLA's overview with 858,000 of its residents self-identifying as LGBT and 125,350 of those identifying as transgender. This is an estimated total of 4.1% of Texas' population at the time of the survey.

The two states with the next highest number of LGBT residents are New York and Florida with totals of 800,000 and 772,000 total LGBT and 78,600 and 100,300 transgender, respectively. These respondents make up 5.1% of New York's total population and 4.6% of Florida's total population.

UCLA's fact sheet was released in July of 2020 and aggregated from information collected from information that "draws upon 2017 data for the US estimate and from 2015-2017 or 2012-2017 aggregated data for state estimates." (The Gallup poll did not specifically ask respondents to answer questions specifying those who are questioning, queer, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit, androgynous and asexual).

This percentage of Americans self-identifying as LGBT looks to be increasing year to year. Gallup's most recent update shows an average of 5.6% of Americans identifying as LGBT, up from 4.6% on its last poll in 2017. This is the most recent data on a trend line that includes 3.5%, 3.6%, 3.7%, 3.9%, and 4.1% in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively.

According to the Movement Advancement Project, California is a state with a high rating on sexual orientation policy (18.5 out of 20.5) and gender identity policy (20.75 out of 22). The state with the second largest number of LGBT residents, Texas, has a low rating on sexual orientation policy (2.75 out of 20.5) and a negative rating on gender identity policy (-2.25 out of 22).