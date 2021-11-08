Los Angeles, CA

Yamashiro reopens with a new menu and old ghosts in Los Angeles

Michael Loren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYIhC_0cqFt8tW00
Photo by Erik Müller on Unsplash

Yamashiro Restaurant overlooks Los Angeles' Hollywood boulevard from its perch on a a hill 250 feet above. The ornately crafted building, which took hundreds of artisans to create, was completed in 1911 and commissioned by Eugene and Adolph Bernheimer to display their collection of fine Asian art. Today, Yamashiro has reopened after a recent closure, has a new and improved menu for trendy Los Angeles diners, and…it still has a few ghosts.

Yamashiro has long been known as a site with significant paranormal activity. The ashes of the former owner, Thomas O. Glover, are buried in the garden courtyard. He has been seen by employees of the restaurant pacing the grounds at night after closing time. Another suspected ghost, one that locals call the "crying bride," can be heard weeping in the second floor bridal suite.

The Bernheimer brothers died shortly after the completion of the construction of the establishment, but not before they could issue a declaration that no women would be allowed as invited guests to their home. Today, hundreds of Los Angeles diners enjoy the exquisite food at the restaurant and the building houses many larger events, including weddings (though guests may request a bridal suite other than the one that is apparently haunted).

The newly reopened Los Angeles restaurant's website says, "Yamashiro is a Japanese restaurant with Cal-Asian cuisine offering a fine dining experience perched high above the Hollywood Walk of Fame." The establishment offers both a decadent breakfast menu and a more formal dinner menu. Breakfast is served on Wednesday - Sunday from 8 am - 2 pm at what they call the "Griddle Cafe" and features hotcakes, French toast, and bottomless mimosas.

Yamashiro Restaurant serves dinner from 5 pm - 11 pm Monday through Sunday and features an extensive menu that includes sushi, sashimi, noodles, and a plethora of entrees including American and Miyazaki Wagyu cooked at the table on an Ishi-Yaki cooking stone. Their revamped hand-crafted cocktail menu is creative and fun and the views of Los Angeles from the outdoor dining area are truly breathtaking. And, if you're in the market for a delectable shareable treat to take home, Yamashiro sells milk chocolate, dark chocolate, pink, and red smash cakes for $70 each.

So, if you are hungry for well-executed Japanese food, sweeping views of the Los Angeles skyline, and a few chills up your spine, Yamashiro is definitely worth a visit. Just watch out for the ghosts of sexist brothers and crying brides.

