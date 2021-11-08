Los Angeles, CA

4 creepy destinations for ghost hunting in Los Angeles

Michael Loren

Photo by Stefano Pollio on Unsplash

Halloween may be over, but ghost hunting in Los Angeles can be a year-round event. The city's rich history and bizarre Hollywood tales have prompted hundreds of ghost hunters to scour famous and not-so-famous destinations for signs of poltergeist. For those who are looking for an adventure in Los Angeles, here are five of the creepiest destinations for ghost hunting in Los Angeles.

The Los Feliz Murder Mansion - 2475 Glendower Place - In December of 1959, Dr. Harold Perelson inexplicably murdered his wife, beat his daughter, and took his own life in this. house. About one year after the terrifying event, the house was sold to a couple who never moved into the property. For 50 years, it was used only for storage, but the original 1950s furniture and even the Christmas tree with wrapped gifts remained. If you want to do research beforehand, there is a documentary and a podcast on the property titled (appropriately) The Los Feliz Murder Mansion.

Pasadena's Suicide Bridge - Colorado street and Arroyo Boulevard - Officially named the Colorado Street Bridge, this location in Pasadena has been the site of hundreds of deaths over the past century. Visitors have stated that they regularly see people leaping off the side of the bridge, just to get closer and see no one is there. One particular ghostly inhabitant is rumored to walk the bridge on misty nights, causing cars to swerve to avoid hitting her.

Del Monte Speakeasy - 52 Windward Ave in Venice - If you're looking for a place for more recent ghost hunting in Los Angeles, you might want to try the Del Monte Speakeasy. According to bar patrons, the former owner of the establishment, Frank Bennett, can be seen sitting in his favorite corner booth. Bennett passed away in 2003, but still rubs elbows with the ghosts of prohibition era in this speakeasy under the Townhouse Restaurant.

The Cecil Hotel - 640 S. Main St - The subject of the recent Netflix documentary series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, this Los Angeles hotel is rumored to be full of ghosts, but also haunted by real-life fear. Since it opened in 1924, the hotel has been the site of at least 18 deaths and violent crimes. If you take a trip to do some ghost hunting in Los Angeles, it's recommended you don't drink the water - the decomposing body of a 21-year-old was found in one of the water tanks 9 years ago.

If you're interested in checking out some more spooky spots in Los Angeles, Atlas Obscura and Time Out have even more haunting destinations.

