Long Beach students can now safely sleep in their cars

Most college students have at least one semester where they run out of money, according to a poll detailed in the Financial Advisor. That's 64.5% of young undergraduate students that have reached a bank account balance of $0. While this is often a part of the learning experience of life, Long Beach City College is now doing something to give those broke students a little help this semester.

The "Safe Parking Program" was created to help the 70 students that the college has sleeping in their cars on a regular basis. Long Beach City College has now opened up one of its garages on campus to serve as a secure location for students to park and sleep in their cars.

This program will not only help students focus more on their studies, but it will also reduce the risk of students encountering potentially dangerous individuals when parked on a city street. Homeless students will be permitted to sleep in their cars at the Pacific Coast Campus parking lot from 10 pm to 7 am every day of the week. Additionally, they will be permitted to use wifi as well as the campus showers.

Long Beach City College has hired a security firm to patrol the area during the night hours and has precluded children and partners from sleeping in cars with students. This pilot program is slated to continue through the end of the spring semester (June 2022) and is the first of its kind. Students participating in this program will also receive aid from college administration in finding more permanent housing solutions.

Homelessness in Long Beach and Los Angeles is a mounting problem and college students are a growing portion of this population. A study out of UCLA last year stated that one in five college students in California attending a community college has experienced homelessness. (The study showed lower rates of students in the same situation who are attending four-year universities like California state institutions).

While Long Beach City College's "Safe Parking Program" is not a permanent solution to the homelessness these students are experiencing, it may just provide the time these people need to get on their feet. College is an expensive endeavor for young adults and the financial burden often leaves them in a space where they cannot afford things other than their education. Hopefully, institutions like Long Beach City College will continue to come up with creative solutions to aid these young people as they continue their studies.