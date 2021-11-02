Los Angeles, CA

Californians who received Covid-19 relief may be missing out on stimulus checks

Michael Loren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6X7y_0cjlfvxx00
Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Thousands of Los Angeles and California residents are taking to social media to complain about missing checks. Checks they probably won't be ever receiving.

Many of the people in Los Angeles who received relief money during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic were expecting that they would receive stimulus checks in the past few weeks. Unfortunately, the federal government's requirements for the free money were significantly more lax than California's qualifications for its Golden State Stimulus II. And many are taking their gripes to social media.

California has a significant number of boxes to check for eligibility for its most recent stimulus. In order to cash in, applicants must currently live in the state and have resided in the state for much of 2020, they must have filed their 2020 taxes by October 15th, they must not currently be claimed as any other taxpayer as a dependent, they must have a valid social security number (or individual taxpayer identification number), and they cannot have earned more than $75,000 in the calendar year.

These requirements exclude a significant portion of individuals who received relief in the past few years from the federal government in the form of a large cash infusion for those effected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles residents are beginning to speak out about their empty mailboxes…and their empty wallets. North Hollywood resident Marquis Smith says, "It's not fair. My wife and I file together - jointly - and I'm the head of the household. But they still tell us we need to make less than $75,000. It doesn't make any sense and it's going to make it hard for my family over the holidays this year."

Since last week, California has sent out a whopping $1.1 million checks to its residents in need totaling over $850 million. Los Angeles residents are amongst the largest grouping of recipients of this money.

For those who are unsure if they qualify, they can go to the California government website at this link to answer a few questions and determine their eligibility.

What some Los Angeles residents call "free money," these infusions of cash into the poorest areas of Los Angeles and around the state of California are controversial. Some believe they are important to help bolster low-wage and unemployed workers and their families. Others complain that the money could be spent in other more beneficial ways.

Whatever Californians' view of the Golden State Stimulus II, it is definitely a topic that has been discussed extensively over the past month.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 54

Published by

Writer, dad, entrepreneur, observer, cautious optimist

Burbank, CA
1555 followers

More from Michael Loren

Los Angeles, CA

Former USC employee faces jail time for helping rich kids get into college

Donna Heinel, the former USC senior associate athletic director in Los Angeles, agreed to a plea deal this week after being accused of helping the children of wealthy and powerful people across the country get into college by posing as fake sports recruits. The 60-year-old Heinel faces up to 46 months in prison after what people are calling the "Operation Varsity Blues" scandal.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hidden underground tunnels in Los Angeles can provide a spooky adventure

During prohibition, Americans created many inventive ways to continue to imbibe alcohol. After the eighteenth amendment made drinking alcohol illegal from 1920 to 1933, Los Angeles residents decided to keep the party going…underground. Los Angeles' subterranean spaces quickly became makeshift speakeasies and places for other nefarious activities. Today, adventurous explorers can find some of these spooky old tunnels located under Downtown Los Angeles.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Why does Amazon need pop-up holiday toy shops in Los Angeles?

This week, Amazon placed pop-up toy shops in Los Angeles County - one in the Glendale Galleria and one on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. These shops, which opened on Tuesday, November 2nd, will stay open through Monday, November 22nd and they will feature more than 100 toys from Hasbro, LEGO, Disney, and more. The company stated that they understand shoppers want the in-person holiday shopping experience, complete with festive music and physically picking up and choosing items.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles holiday shoppers are making up for lost time in 2021

Los Angeles holiday shoppers will spend more than 60% more this year than in 2020, according to Deloitte's 2021 holiday retail survey. The average Los Angeles County resident will budget about $2,030 this year to spend on gifts, parties, and traveling - up from $1,256 in 2020. And, not surprisingly, now that a majority of the county has received their Covid-19 vaccinations, the largest portion of the money spent this year will be on visiting loved ones and partying the winter nights away with long-lost friends.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntington Beach, CA

Southern California beaches reopen after oil spill . . . but should they?

On October 2nd, 2021, Amplify Energy poured 126,000 gallons of crude into the Pacific Ocean just off the coast of Huntington Beach. The company who had been cited a whopping 72 times for violations of safety and environmental guidelines, was only fined $85,000 for the three incidents which caused the spill. The company's quarterly revenue in Q2 of 2021 was $80.39 million.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

As the wealth gap widens, millionaires in California are becoming the norm

California is the place for millionaires. According to the Wall Street Journal, California is nearing the whopping total of one million millionaires. Right now, there 885,225 millionaires in the state, to be exact. And this data counts households (not individuals) with more than one million dollars' worth of investable assets. So, Beyoncé and JAY-Z only count as one.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Hot in Los Angeles this week? Get used to it - climate change is here to stay

Los Angeles residents are antsy to wear their trendy fall sweaters. The weather, however, is not cooperating. With an average high of 79 degrees in October for the city, Los Angeles looks to enjoy summer (or at least a mild fall) practically all year long.

Read full story
15 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Where not to eat - Los Angeles' dirtiest restaurants

If you're planning to dine out in Los Angeles during the upcoming holiday season, you might want to take a look at the most recent Los Angeles County Environmental Health Inspection results. While most restaurants in Los Angeles were given a 90 or more on a scale of 0 to 100, a few restaurants in the area were given terrifyingly low scores - for even more terrifying infractions. Here are some of the restaurants in Los Angeles with the lowest scores.

Read full story
46 comments
California State

California child care facilities shut down in the wake of Covid-19, thousands of workers unemployed

8,500 child care facilities in the state of California have shuttered their doors since the Covid-19 pandemic. This has left thousands of child care workers without jobs and tens of thousands of families with fewer options for their children.

Read full story
18 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Want to grab a beer in Los Angeles? You'll need proof of your Covid-19 vaccination first

On Thursday, November 4th, one of Los Angeles' most controversial Covid-19 vaccination mandates takes effect. As of this date, Los Angeles County will require all patrons of indoor bars, wineries, breweries, and nightclubs to have proof of full vaccination before being admitted to the premises.

Read full story
48 comments
California State

The richest cities in America are in California. But are people moving away after the pandemic?

California boasts the largest number of wealthy cities in America. A 24/7 Wall Street aggregation of the data from a U.S. census finds that the three cities that comprise what we know as Silicon Valley - San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara - have an average income of almost twice the national average.

Read full story
26 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles rolls out pediatric Covid-19 vaccines, but parents are hesitant

The CDC announced on Tuesday that the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for children ages 5-11. And Los Angeles County was one of the first places to get started vaccinating its young people. The CDC says that it has plans to ramp up to full vaccine capacity beginning the week of November 8th, in hopes of administering vaccinations to the 28 million children that it deems eligible for the shot.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Undocumented Los Angeles residents are the largest percentage of population without health insurance

According to a study released by UC Berkeley, nearly 3.2 million California residents will be without health insurance in 2022. And more than one million of those without insurance are undocumented people living in the state. A large portion of these individuals are located in and around the Los Angeles area and this is an issue that deserves the attention of the city and its residents.

Read full story
77 comments
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach students can now safely sleep in their cars

Most college students have at least one semester where they run out of money, according to a poll detailed in the Financial Advisor. That's 64.5% of young undergraduate students that have reached a bank account balance of $0. While this is often a part of the learning experience of life, Long Beach City College is now doing something to give those broke students a little help this semester.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

This Sunday, Los Angeles drivers might need to take a detour

If you're planning on a Sunday morning drive this weekend, you might need to take a different route. The annual Los Angeles marathon will be repurposing streets from Echo Park all the way to Santa Monica for a large portion of Sunday, November 7th.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles' guaranteed income experiment focuses on residents in downtown areas

This week, Los Angeles officials announced that their Guaranteed Basic Income pilot project is set to begin in the coming months. 3,200 families who are able to prove that they are below the poverty line will receive $1,000 per month for 12 months. No strings attached.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Mental Health in Los Angeles Is Poised to Plummet in 2022

As the world begins to shift toward a “new normal” after the Covid-19 pandemic, mental health struggles are compounding and threatens to overtake our collective and individual mental wellness.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Most people can't afford to live in Los Angeles, according to Zip Recruiter and Yahoo Finance

To say that Los Angeles is currently experiencing a housing bubble is a gross understatement. The Los Angeles housing market is less like a bubble and more like being plunged into a swimming pool full of angry, hungry pirañas. It's tough out there and living in Los Angeles is becoming less and less sustainable for the average worker.

Read full story
16 comments
Burbank, CA

Burbank theft rates top out part 1 crime statistics in 2021

There is one type of part 1 crime in Burbank that is significantly more popular than all other UCR crimes - theft. So far, in 2021, Burbank has topped out at over 1,317 reported incidents of theft. And the year isn't over yet.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy