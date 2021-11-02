Californians who received Covid-19 relief may be missing out on stimulus checks

Thousands of Los Angeles and California residents are taking to social media to complain about missing checks. Checks they probably won't be ever receiving.

Many of the people in Los Angeles who received relief money during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic were expecting that they would receive stimulus checks in the past few weeks. Unfortunately, the federal government's requirements for the free money were significantly more lax than California's qualifications for its Golden State Stimulus II. And many are taking their gripes to social media.

California has a significant number of boxes to check for eligibility for its most recent stimulus. In order to cash in, applicants must currently live in the state and have resided in the state for much of 2020, they must have filed their 2020 taxes by October 15th, they must not currently be claimed as any other taxpayer as a dependent, they must have a valid social security number (or individual taxpayer identification number), and they cannot have earned more than $75,000 in the calendar year.

These requirements exclude a significant portion of individuals who received relief in the past few years from the federal government in the form of a large cash infusion for those effected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles residents are beginning to speak out about their empty mailboxes…and their empty wallets. North Hollywood resident Marquis Smith says, "It's not fair. My wife and I file together - jointly - and I'm the head of the household. But they still tell us we need to make less than $75,000. It doesn't make any sense and it's going to make it hard for my family over the holidays this year."

Since last week, California has sent out a whopping $1.1 million checks to its residents in need totaling over $850 million. Los Angeles residents are amongst the largest grouping of recipients of this money.

For those who are unsure if they qualify, they can go to the California government website at this link to answer a few questions and determine their eligibility.

What some Los Angeles residents call "free money," these infusions of cash into the poorest areas of Los Angeles and around the state of California are controversial. Some believe they are important to help bolster low-wage and unemployed workers and their families. Others complain that the money could be spent in other more beneficial ways.

Whatever Californians' view of the Golden State Stimulus II, it is definitely a topic that has been discussed extensively over the past month.