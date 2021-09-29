The Montalban in Los Angleles is the perfect place to check out a spooky flick

Los Angeles, CA

I was more than pleasantly surprised by the fantastic experience I had this weekend on the rooftop of the Montalban theatre in Los Angeles. I had been meaning to attend a screening of a movie on the top of the Hollywood theatre for a while, but now I will be attending a lot more. If you're looking for a relaxing night out under the stars, this is the place to be in Los Angeles.

When I arrived, the climb made me more than skeptical. To reach the rooftop, patrons must climb through the old theatre, through a door, up a rickety flight of stairs, and up to the top of the building. When I finally hit the top step, though, the Los Angeles skyline opened up and I was greeted by a bustling group of happy people surrounded by comfortable-looking chairs, a lively bar, and a place to grab a burger and fries.

The screen affixed to what appeared to be the building next door was absolutely huge and I tracked the festive hanging lights that reached from the corners of the roof to various points above my head. It was a cute little beach party-inspired oasis complete with fake green grass under my feet and a few blankets just in case anyone got a bit chilly.

I sidled up to the bar and grabbed a $12 glass of wine. The air smelled of freshly popped popcorn and the people around me chatted happily. As my guest arrived, I grabbed a seat. It felt like the Los Angeles answer to the classic drive in movie…with a twist. The movie started and not only was I pleasantly surprised with the high quality of the projection, but I was also pleasantly surprised by the decorum of the patrons. The people around us were cheerful but respectful, courteous but enthusiastic.

As the evening wore on, I found myself intermittently surveying the beautiful sky and buildings around us. I was grateful to whomever had decided to turn the otherwise dormant roof of an old theatre into a place to get together, grab a glass of wine, and watch an old movie.

If you're in Los Angeles and you're looking for a really refreshing evening in the cool fall air, I highly recommend checking out a flick with a loved one at the Montalban Theatre. And, in the month of October, they're playing all spooky films so you can enjoy the Halloween season.

