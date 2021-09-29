The Montalban in Los Angleles is the perfect place to check out a spooky flick

I was more than pleasantly surprised by the fantastic experience I had this weekend on the rooftop of the Montalban theatre in Los Angeles. I had been meaning to attend a screening of a movie on the top of the Hollywood theatre for a while, but now I will be attending a lot more. If you're looking for a relaxing night out under the stars, this is the place to be in Los Angeles.

When I arrived, the climb made me more than skeptical. To reach the rooftop, patrons must climb through the old theatre, through a door, up a rickety flight of stairs, and up to the top of the building. When I finally hit the top step, though, the Los Angeles skyline opened up and I was greeted by a bustling group of happy people surrounded by comfortable-looking chairs, a lively bar, and a place to grab a burger and fries.

The screen affixed to what appeared to be the building next door was absolutely huge and I tracked the festive hanging lights that reached from the corners of the roof to various points above my head. It was a cute little beach party-inspired oasis complete with fake green grass under my feet and a few blankets just in case anyone got a bit chilly.

I sidled up to the bar and grabbed a $12 glass of wine. The air smelled of freshly popped popcorn and the people around me chatted happily. As my guest arrived, I grabbed a seat. It felt like the Los Angeles answer to the classic drive in movie…with a twist. The movie started and not only was I pleasantly surprised with the high quality of the projection, but I was also pleasantly surprised by the decorum of the patrons. The people around us were cheerful but respectful, courteous but enthusiastic.

As the evening wore on, I found myself intermittently surveying the beautiful sky and buildings around us. I was grateful to whomever had decided to turn the otherwise dormant roof of an old theatre into a place to get together, grab a glass of wine, and watch an old movie.

If you're in Los Angeles and you're looking for a really refreshing evening in the cool fall air, I highly recommend checking out a flick with a loved one at the Montalban Theatre. And, in the month of October, they're playing all spooky films so you can enjoy the Halloween season.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.