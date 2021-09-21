The Actor's Group in Burbank is back at it - spooky-style

This weekend, The Actor's Group, the well-known thespian hangout in Burbank, will open its doors post-pandemic to a (masked) audience. Its newest show, The Worst Ever Halloween 72 Hour Play Festival begins this weekend.

This one-weekend-only event pits teams of actors, directors, and writers against one another to create a unique and original evening of entertainment…in less than 72 hours. The performances of these creations will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 24th and September 25th at The Actor's Group on Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank. Tickets can be purchased online for $17 or at the door (space permitting).

The theme of the event is, of course, Halloween. Sure, you all poo poohed my general grumpiness over premature yard decorations in a recent article, but I will say that I, for one, will be attending this show to support my local creatives. Halloween theme or not.

It has been a long year and a half for actors, directors, writers, stage hands, costume designers, and all of the other myriad of people it takes to put up a live production. People who made their living in live theatre before the Covid-19 pandemic have struggled to find alternative employment in its wake.

According to Variety Magazine, "Nationwide, about 72,000 people work for theater companies." Practically all of these workers were displaced because live productions were halted for more than a year. Now that Burbank residents are vaccinated and can begin to safely return to theaters, it's time for us to support our artists and theatre workers in a real way. With our bodies in their red velvet theatre seats.

If you live in Burbank or are in the Los Angeles area, Worst Ever Productions would love to entertain you. The show this weekend promises to be full of "shenanigans, horror and laughs." And right now, honestly, we all could use a little laughter and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased here before the event.

If you are unvaccinated or cannot attend a live theatre event, consider donating to a local theatre company . Playbill.com has a great list of more than forty theatre-related charities to which to donate funds (or clothes, time, or other resources).

As our Burbank community struggles through another year of a global pandemic, I encourage you all to support your local artists in any way you can.

