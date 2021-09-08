The teaser trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is creepy and awesome at the same time

Michael Loren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384xnQ_0bp94H0J00

"It knows what time it is!" My wife shoved her iPhone in between my work laptop and my face. I stared at a screen showing a distantly familiar image. Then I remembered. The red pill or the blue pill. The Matrix. It's back.

And it's back with a bang. The new teaser trailer for The Matrix Resurrections truly makes you believe you just might be inside the matrix. The clean screen on the film's website simply shows two pills - one red and one blue. When you click on one or the other, you're treated with an intriguing VoiceOver, a series of exciting-looking flashes of varied images, and a challenge to see the full film in December.

Yes, the teaser trailer knows what time it is in your time zone. If that alone wasn't creepy enough, it also shows a different teaser trailer for each of the pills viewers can choose. Much like the original film from decades ago, the short piece of media makes you question what is real and what isn't.

It looks like a few of our favorite characters are back (Keanu Reeves appeared in a quick flash on one of my choose-your-own-adventure videos) along with a few new interesting-looking characters played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick. But, if you are looking to see them all, it might take a while. According to Gizmodo, there are 180,000 different variations of what you might see. Yes, that's right - 180,000 different versions of the almost 60-second pre-trailer.

If they were looking for a marketing gimmick, they've found it because everyone is talking about what they'll do next. And talking people generally translates to movie tickets sold. The complete trailer is set to come out this Thursday, September 9th, but in the meanwhile, there are a lot of very different-looking and confusing images that flash in between the strings of green digits. It's just confusing enough to keep us interested, just interactive enough to keep us clicking, and just innovative enough to keep us guessing.

If you haven't checked it out, you can click this link. In the meanwhile, I'll be refreshing my browser and rewatching. Did I see that image before? Maybe. I don't remember. And with every click I imagine I fall deeper and deeper into the matrix. This teaser trailer is advertising at its best - where technology and imagination meet. I'm excited to see the film in December.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, dad, entrepreneur, observer, cautious optimist

Burbank, CA
891 followers

More from Michael Loren

Burbank, CA

Burbank's big fake wedding entices engaged couples

It's the equivalent of stepping through the looking glass into your wedding Pinterest board and it's a fantastic way to check out wedding vendors in a real and in-person way. It's called The Big Fake Wedding and it's coming to Burbank.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

Goat yoga comes to Burbank this fall

You've probably heard of it by now. It's potentially the oddest combination of things in the history of the mindfulness. But it works. It's goat yoga. And it's coming to Burbank on September 18th.

Read full story
2 comments
Burbank, CA

The 2021 Burbank International Film Festival launches this weekend

The Burbank International Film Festival will launch its 2021 festivities on September 9th in downtown Burbank. The film festival which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year will return to in-person screenings at the Burbank AMC 16 Theatres in the heart of the town.

Read full story

An in-person surprise at Lincoln Beer Company in Burbank

If you didn't know it was there, you would miss it. Lincoln Beer Company in Burbank is nestled in the more industrial part of Burbank near the Burbank airport and it is a fantastic place to visit for an afternoon of cold craft beer. The surprising thing about Lincoln Beer Company, though, is that while it serves adult beverages, it's also a very family-friendly place. In fact, it's the place to be for Burbank parent gatherings.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City's High Line Stroll on "Death Avenue"

Today, I took a Sunday afternoon stroll along the High Line. The High Line is New York City park that's built on a former elevated freight railroad that ran until the 1980's from Spring Street to 34th Street. Apparently, after New York City authorized the construction of railroad tracks down the west side of Manhattan in the 1850's, so many accidents occurred between the trains and street level traffic that Tenth Avenue became known as Death Avenue.

Read full story
3 comments
Burbank, CA

A Hidden Outdoor Oasis In Burbank

When I need to get away from the monotiny of my desk at home, I crave being outdoors. However, a lot of outdoor locations don't have good wifi, access to restrooms, and friendly folks who support your work. EDB in Burbank is a fantastic alternative to your at-home desk and (if you can ignore the sound of planes taking off from the nearby airport), is a pieceful place to get some work done and enjoy the (shaded) great outdoors.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York City's Haven for Bead Crafters

When my friend, Heather, told me that she was going to take me to a bead store for a new adventure, I thought, 'Well, this is going to be a nice easy one. Nothing overwhelming like the Met." Wrong. Just like most things in New York, when you want to go to a bead store, you go to the bead district.

Read full story
9 comments
Burbank, CA

Burbank's Classy New Coffee Shop Is Bustling

Hidden in a small strip mall next to a convenience store is a new coffee shop in Burbank worthy of placement on the most high-traffic corner of Rodeo Drive. Coffea is a new addition to the Burbank coffee scene that is getting a lot of attention. And for good reason.

Read full story
5 comments

Burbank's Ugly Mug Coffee Shop rolls out the pumpkin spice

The Ugly Mug Coffee Shop in Burbank has become a community staple. Over the past few years that it has been open, the shop has not only served as a meeting locale for Burbank residents, but it has also become heavily involved in fundraising for schools in the Burbank area. It's family-owned, charming, and they now have "pumpkin spice everything."

Read full story

Burbank's Baked Bear ice cream shop is a great end-of-summer treat

The Baked Bear in the Burbank Empire Center is a fantastic place for an end-of-summer treat. My son and I visited the newly-refurbished Empire Center courtyard yesterday and happened upon the little ice cream sandwich shop on the back side of the row of shops. Boy, were we glad we found it.

Read full story

Kids Club at The Americana in Glendale is an entertaining kid-pleasing delight

Today, I took my son to the Kids Club at The Americana in Glendale. It was adorable. From 10 am - 11 am, parents and young children spread out around the grassy knoll at the popular outdoor mall to experience a kid-friendly show complete with storytelling and music. All attendees were respectful and socially distanced and it was a sunnily perfect day in Glendale.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

It might just be the perfect time to visit the Burbank Town Center

The Burbank Town Center in downtown Burbank is usually a bit of a quiet locale. As more and more people shop for their wares on their phones and computers, the age of the shopping mall is slowly but surely perishing. However, Burbank's adorable mall is still open and ever how little business it might have, it's still alive and kicking. And this might just be the perfect time to visit.

Read full story
2 comments

Kid-Friendly Sunday Car Show at Detail Garage in Burbank

My son and I were strolling down Hollywood Way in Burbank this Sunday in a quest to battle the crowd at Porto's on Magnolia when we happened upon a kid-friendly car show at Burbank's Detail Garage. A group of men had gathered on the sidewalk surrounded by a plethora of assorted open-hooded exotic vehicles and my kid couldn't resist running toward them. I'm not a car guy, but any idiot could tell these cars were not your run-of-the-mill vehicles. My son, on the other hand, is a car guy. And he was thrilled by the spectacle.

Read full story
Hickory, NC

Hidden Hickory aviation museum is a hospitable delight

Hickory, North Carolina is home to one of the most adorably charming aviation museums I have ever happened upon. My son and I, during a week of visiting family, happened upon the museum after searching for things to do in the area. We were both surprised and delighted by what we found.

Read full story
1 comments
Burbank, CA

Burbank's New Sweetgreen Location is Open . . . But Not Just to Diners

I recently made an appointment to join a friend for lunch at Burbank's new Sweetgreen location on Riverside Drive near Toluca Lake. I expected what I'd experienced at other Los Angeles locations of the popular healthy food restaurant - quickly assembled healthy food, Chipotle-style, in a sparse but clean atmosphere. I was definitely surprised by what I encountered.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Discovery Cube in Los Angeles Adds a New and Exciting Exhibit

The Los Angeles branch of the children's learning center, Discovery Cube, has definitely raised their game in 2021. Their newly renovated second floor area for exhibits, previously inhabited by series of nature-centric activities, is now transformed into a racetrack, a huge magnetic game of Mousetrap, and a gargantuan pit of fake dirt in which children can dig for dinosaur bones.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar is the Perfect Kids' Day Out

I've been looking for safe but fun places to take my kids in the Los Angeles area for years. Since Covid-19 eliminated a number of our go-to activities this summer, I did a little more research and we explored some new and exciting places. The Wildlife Learning Center is one of those.

Read full story
Burbank, CA

Malibu Barbie Is Coming to Burbank

If you’re looking for an utterly ridiculous activity to divert your attention from world events and the overall impending collapse of civilized society (or you have a child who likes Barbies), the Burbank Town Center is the place to be next weekend. Get ready, Burbank. The Barbie Malibu Truck is coming to town.

Read full story
3 comments

3 Great Places to Watch Pre-Season Football in Burbank

Football season is upon us and I, for one, am beyond excited. My fantasy draft date is set, my Thursday and Sunday schedules are cleared for the fall, and I have officially paid for my first (stupidly expensive) month of Sunday Ticket. It's pigskin time, people.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy