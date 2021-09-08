The teaser trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is creepy and awesome at the same time

"It knows what time it is!" My wife shoved her iPhone in between my work laptop and my face. I stared at a screen showing a distantly familiar image. Then I remembered. The red pill or the blue pill. The Matrix. It's back.

And it's back with a bang. The new teaser trailer for The Matrix Resurrections truly makes you believe you just might be inside the matrix. The clean screen on the film's website simply shows two pills - one red and one blue. When you click on one or the other, you're treated with an intriguing VoiceOver, a series of exciting-looking flashes of varied images, and a challenge to see the full film in December.

Yes, the teaser trailer knows what time it is in your time zone. If that alone wasn't creepy enough, it also shows a different teaser trailer for each of the pills viewers can choose. Much like the original film from decades ago, the short piece of media makes you question what is real and what isn't.

It looks like a few of our favorite characters are back (Keanu Reeves appeared in a quick flash on one of my choose-your-own-adventure videos) along with a few new interesting-looking characters played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick. But, if you are looking to see them all, it might take a while. According to Gizmodo, there are 180,000 different variations of what you might see. Yes, that's right - 180,000 different versions of the almost 60-second pre-trailer.

If they were looking for a marketing gimmick, they've found it because everyone is talking about what they'll do next. And talking people generally translates to movie tickets sold. The complete trailer is set to come out this Thursday, September 9th, but in the meanwhile, there are a lot of very different-looking and confusing images that flash in between the strings of green digits. It's just confusing enough to keep us interested, just interactive enough to keep us clicking, and just innovative enough to keep us guessing.

If you haven't checked it out, you can click this link. In the meanwhile, I'll be refreshing my browser and rewatching. Did I see that image before? Maybe. I don't remember. And with every click I imagine I fall deeper and deeper into the matrix. This teaser trailer is advertising at its best - where technology and imagination meet. I'm excited to see the film in December.

