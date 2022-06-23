A study said sniffing rosemary can increase alertness and enhance memory by 75%

Sniffing rosemary can increase memory Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash

There are many theories that suggest different ways of improving memory or thinking more clearly. One of those is the idea that adding rosemary to your food or water or even breathing in its scent, can give your brain a boost. But, is this concept supported by research?

What is rosemary?

First, it's important to understand what rosemary is. Rosemary (scientific name: Rosmarinus officinalis) is an herb with needle-like leaves. It's a perennial, meaning that once you plant it, it should re-grow every year when the weather is warm enough for it to do so.

It's native to Asia and the Mediterranean, but it is grown in the United States, as well.1 Rosemary is related to the mint family of plants. When it blooms, its flowers are white, purple, pink, or deep blue.

Rosemary for remembrance

Rosemary is often used as a spice in food, including soups, stew, meat, chicken, fish, and other Mediterranean food, and it has a somewhat bitter flavor. Some people also enjoy tea flavored with rosemary. Rosemary is also used as a perfume and added to shampoo, conditioner, and soap.

Rosemary has been used for millennia to increase alertness and enhance long-term memory. In fact, there are accounts of its use in the Universities of Ancient Greece. Even Shakespeare refers to its abilities in his play “Hamlet”.

Back in 2003, Researchers at Northumbria University, Newcastle showed that smelling rosemary is linked with “an enhancement of performance for overall quality of memory and secondary memory factors”.

Fast forward to 2012, the researchers are finally able to scientifically explain the cognitive-boosting abilities of the herb. This is what they discovered…

The new study followed twenty people as they performed subtraction exercises as well as visual information processing tasks and other tests. Their mood was also assessed before and after being exposed to the scent of rosemary in their work stations and blood samples were drawn.

Altogether, 66 people took part in the study and were randomly assigned to either the rosemary-scented room or another room with no scent.

The results showed that participants in the rosemary-scented room performed 60-75% better on remembering events to completing tasks at particular times as well as recalling things faster than the participants in the room with no scent. So it definitely demonstrates an increase in memory for many people.

Why might rosemary benefit the brain?

It's unknown for sure why there may be a benefit from rosemary, but one theory is that rosemary appears to have some antioxidant properties which may offer some healing for the damage in our bodies due to free radicals.

Another idea cited by Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is that rosemary appears to lower anxiety, which in turn, may increase the ability to concentrate.