Regularly drinking this beloved beverage can delay Alzheimer's, says a doctor

Michael George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfYz7_0gIuMLxm00
Coffee may lower alzheimer's riskPhoto by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash

The research published in Frontiers of Aging Neuroscience found that the beverage reduces oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.

Drinking coffee may lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease

According to recent research published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, those who consume coffee may be less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease (a type of dementia that causes gradual memory loss).

Lead investigator Dr. Samantha Gardener said results showed an association between coffee and several important markers related to Alzheimer’s disease.

“We found participants with no memory impairments and with higher coffee consumption at the start of the study had a lower risk of transitioning to mild cognitive impairment — which often precedes Alzheimer’s disease — or developing Alzheimer’s disease over the course of the study,” she said.

Drinking more coffee gave positive results in relation to certain domains of cognitive function, specifically executive function which includes planning, self-control, and attention.

Exactly how coffee helps delay the development of Alzheimer's is not known, but Cao has a theory. It involves beta-amyloid, a protein that accumulates in the brains of people who have Alzheimer's disease.

"Beta-amyloid doesn't cause Alzheimer's," he says. "We are born with this protein in our brains."

So what goes wrong? This protein accumulates or aggregates in the brain because it is no longer sufficiently metabolized with advancing age. "Your system can't handle all of it and leftover protein accumulates in the brain."

Enter your daily cups of joe. "Caffeine inhibits the production of beta-amyloid, so your system only metabolizes all of the available protein," Cao says.

Coffee may have other important health benefits as well. Research has shown that it can reduce the risk of Parkinson's disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and breast cancer.

Sam Gandy, MD, Ph.D., reviewed the new findings for WebMD. He is the Mount Sinai Chair in Alzheimer's disease research at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.

"There is some support for this observation," he says via email.

"There are basic science studies from our lab and from other labs showing that a substance called cyclic AMP can reduce the formation of amyloid, and it is well known that caffeine elevates cyclic AMP levels."

What's more, "attention is a key component of memory, and it is well established that caffeine increases attention. Thus, it is conceivable that caffeine improves memory by virtue of its effects on memory."

But, Gandy adds, the jury is still out on how or if caffeine affects the risk for Alzheimer's. "Before we can recommend any drug (even caffeine), we must test the drug in randomized clinical trials. That would be the obvious next step for the caffeine story."

Higher coffee intake also seemed to be linked to slowing the accumulation of the amyloid protein in the brain, a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Lifestyle# Brain# Science# News

Comments / 0

Published by

Michael George has her BSc (Hons.) Degree in Neuroscience, and is the owner and founder at Promellu.

Washington, DC
958 followers

More from Michael George

Health expert explains how to make coconut oil sunscreen that protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays

Our skin requires a decent amount of daily exposure to the sun, as the best way to optimize vitamin D levels in the body, but overexposure can seriously harm it. People have begun to avoid numerous traditional sunscreens recently, mostly due to the high levels of protecting chemicals and additives, which can lead to serious side- effects on the skin over the long term.

Read full story

A study said sniffing rosemary can increase alertness and enhance memory by 75%

Sniffing rosemary can increase memoryPhoto by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash. There are many theories that suggest different ways of improving memory or thinking more clearly. One of those is the idea that adding rosemary to your food or water or even breathing in its scent, can give your brain a boost. But, is this concept supported by research?

Read full story
16 comments

Signs that might mean you're eating too much sugar, according to health experts

Are you one of those who cannot miss a day without a dessert or a sweet at the end of every meal? After all, who doesn’t love eating mithai or a dessert? Although there is no harm in enjoying these treats once in a while, it’s no good if it becomes a habit. Chances are you already know that eating too much sugar isn’t good for you.

Read full story

Detecting lung cancer by noting early warning signs and symptoms

Early detection is crucial for a cure, and the older you are the more chance you have of lung cancer becoming your enemy. Many people with lung cancer show no signs or symptoms at the early stages of cancer development. But by looking back at what symptoms people diagnosed with lung cancer have reported, we can gain insight into some early warning signs people at high risk for lung cancer can look out for.

Read full story

These are the hidden signs of heart disease is higher, according to health experts

Our bodies give us small hints that can save us from big problems: the important thing is to notice them. A small crease on the ear, barely visible white spots, or excessive yawning - the symptoms can be unusual and seemingly innocuous. However, they can help you spot and start to cure heart disease before it's too late.

Read full story

Five simple things that can cut the risk of heart attack by 75%

Heart attack is the leading cause of death in the United States. Although a heart attack (or cardiac arrest) may be preceded by the symptoms of heart disease, some victims of heart attack are symptom-less until the day they have their first heart attack.

Read full story

If you notice any of these symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor, expert warns

According to WHO, a stroke is in third place on the list of the deadliest diseases and disorders. Unfortunately, most strokes aren't even noticed until it's too late. Imagine what would happen if your loved one had a stroke. Would you know what to do if they suddenly lost their sense of speech? Stroke can be immediate and unfortunately fatal, but it can also be successfully treated if you get help right away. I want to show you how to recognize a stroke and how to prevent it from taking a life.

Read full story

A new study says if you see any of these in yourself, it could be signs of cancer

The human body is made so that it sends us signals as symptoms to let us know something's wrong. Sadly, many of us overlook such signs, thinking it'll be all right anyway. We have gathered several symptoms that may signal cancer, and we recommend taking them seriously.

Read full story

I start eating two chicken eggs every day for a month and here's what happened

The useful properties of chicken eggs have been repeatedly questioned. People slandered this product which has now been proven to be unique in its composition in various ways. I collected the results of recent studies on the benefits of chicken eggs for the human body. It turned out that 2-3 eggs are the optimal daily dose.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy