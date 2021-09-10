Early 2000's Trends that Should Not Make a Comeback

Michael Beausoleil

When someone told me early 2000’s fashion trends were back in style, I thought I was being punk’d. This was the era of my childhood, and I was very much influenced by the fads. I remember this time quite vividly, and it seems too soon for turn-of-the-millennium trends to make a comeback. Walking down the street, I started to see some flared jeans, cargo pants, and trucker hats. To my surprise, the fashion is creeping back into style.

This is harmless enough. Even if I don’t like the fashion trends, they’re just clothing. It comes and goes, but they don’t define a person. Yet I can’t separate my past from it’s corresponding fashion. Looking at flared jeans takes me back to my formidable years and the culture I grew up with.

The late 90’s and early 00’s was certainly an era with some progress. Over the past 20 years, its seems we’ve developed a lot more. Some of the fashion is fine, but many of the cultural trends belong where we left them. If bootcut denim means we need to live like it’s Y2K let’s leave the jeans in the past.

Tiny Everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HgkU8_0bsINPJq00
2007 iPod lineApple

Unless you were buying a TV, it seemed all technology was shrinking in size. The iPod became mini, flip phones were razor-thin, and the Gameboy became micro. All of these things were small for the sake of being small, presumably so they could fit in tiny handbags.

In some cases the size reduction was warranted. If we can reduce the size of a hard drive, there’s no reason to add bulk. However, companies often compromised functionality in the pursuit of tininess. It almost seemed like tiny technology was a trophy of innovation. As time progressed, technology added size again. The Nintendo DS innovated gaming and iPhones would eventually increase the size of Apple products. Extra space can add functionality, battery life, and usability. If sales of the iPhone 6 serve as an indication, adding size can sell more units.

Obsessive Tanning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZXu3_0bsINPJq00
NBC & Friends

The early 2000’s weren’t just about showing skin; they were about bronzing it. This meant people would put hours into tanning and spend their hard-earned dollars to lounge in a tanning bed. All of this was for a temporary glow that could have repercussions years down the road. So some people opted to fake-bake. Perhaps it was less harmful, but it was usually really obvious.

At the beginning of the 2010’s, Obama proposed a tax on tanning beds under the Affordable Care Act. Much to the sadness of the Jersey Shore cast, this was the beginning of the end. While tanning hasn’t entirely fallen out of style, it’s not the necessity it once was. Maybe this is because we know the dangers now, or maybe it’s because we see the longterm impacts on the people who embraced the trend in 2002.

Sexualizing Young Artists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUauV_0bsINPJq00
Jive Records

We live in a world where young artists burst onto the music seen so old men can make a quick dollar selling to a young audience. Of course, the pre-teen crowd wants to be entertained and many of the artists are relatively harmless. In the late 90’s and early 2000’s, we saw the rise of teenage artists who were designed to feed into the fantasies of older men.

Young artists like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera would sing songs about losing their innocence and being rubbed “the right way.” While these are obviously suggestive lyrics, the girls were underaged or barely legal. In fact, Britney Spears changed her singing voice to sound younger and more naive. She isn’t the only artists who endured this type of manipulation, but she may have been the most successful. Female artists were particularly sexualized in a way that their young, male counterparts seldom needed to worry about.

Harmful Prank Shows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0cEn_0bsINPJq00
MTV

In 2000, MTV debuted it’s stunt show Jackass. Viewers were able to see the cast risk their lives for the sake of 10 seconds of laughter. It was a train-wreck we couldn’t stop watching, but it also influenced a lot of copycat stunts. The show would inspire three movies, and a fourth is slated to be released in 2022. Other shows such as Scare Tactics or Punk’d would put people in compromising and frightening situations to get viewers.

Over time, these shows fell out of favor. Then, YouTubers realized the ease of producing cheap pranks and they revived the trend. If the Paul Brothers serve as any indication, the prank genre seldom ends well. The pranksters often become fame-obsessed and fall into bad habits. Despite public outcries to end these stunts, the genre hasn’t completely died. With the rise in platforms like TikTok, the trend find a new home. While it’s not as popular as it once was, the upcoming Jackass movie could inspire another wave of pranking.

Making Everything “X-treme”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsYjc_0bsINPJq00
Campbell's

By the end of the 90’s, extreme sports were cool. Tony Hawk had made skateboarding more recognizable than ever with his namesake game. Then, video games would allow anyone to become a snowboarder, BMX rider, or surfer. This was all good fun, but it sparked an advertising craze embraced by many brands. Anything that was slightly different than the regular product would be labelled as X-TREME or given a similarly badass descriptor.

This aged poorly, and it just looks like a desperate attempt to seem cool. Speeding down a hill on a snowboard might seem extreme, but adding two extra tasks to a Bop-It? Not so extreme. It’s nice that kids can get added cheddar on their Goldfish, but there’s nothing extreme about it. It’s just a more bold flavor that will leave cheese dust everywhere.

Dangerous Skinniness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzKqQ_0bsINPJq00
Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan

Fashion trends in the early 00’s tended to show a lot of skin. This isn’t necessarily bad, but it starts to become an issue when it creates unrealistic beauty standards. When I look back at the media of my childhood, I am shocked to see how thin everyone is. This was an unhealthy standard, and certainly one that would influence eating disorders. Yet it would take years before it was addressed, as popular retailers like Abercrombie would only stock smaller sizes to keep tininess on-trend.

Thankfully, body positivity is the standard right now. We’ve come a long way from the image displayed in the early 2000’s, and inclusivity is fashionable. While the trends from this time aren’t all bad, many of them are designed for specific body types. Wearing low-rise jeans and strapless tops don’t cater to people who store weight in different places. Embracing these looks might stall some of the progress we’ve been making.

Playing Dumb for Attention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pn0oV_0bsINPJq00
Fox

At the turn of the millennium, your attitude could boost your social status. People weren’t praised for accolades or their independence. Rather, the illusion of stupidity was considered cool. Perhaps this began with the teens on Clueless or expanded into the mainstream with Michael Kelso on That 70’s Show. Regardless, if you acted like an air head you could be judged entirely on your appearance.

There was no better faux-bimbo than Paris Hilton. The heiress took the trend mainstream on her show The Simple Life with BFF Nicole Richie. In the show, the millionaires would need to work blue-collared jobs. They’d act as if they had no idea how the world worked, but they were cute so they could survive. Paris has admitted she was pretending to be a dumb blonde, but the public ate it up. While Paris could turn this into a successful career move, other people lost opportunities because they wanted to appear dumb.

Plastering Brands Everywhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ah1kF_0bsINPJq00
Bustle

People have always had a taste for expensive clothing, but the turn of the millennium saw the consumer become the advertiser. Brands put their log0s prominently on any garment they could. This meant people had the word “Abercrombie” across their chests, “Von Dutch” on their hats, and “Juicy” on their asses.

By the mid-to-late 00’s, the trend became overdone. It seemed no fabric was safe from the stitching of a logo, but then a new look took over: minimalism. Suddenly, their was no need to let the world know you purchased a buy-one-get-four-free shirt at Aéropostale. Some companies have struggled to adapt to the changes, but minimalism can only last for so long. Early 00’s trends are the exact opposite of minimalist, and brands will start printing logos faster than people can buy them.

Dogs As Accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHh1M_0bsINPJq00
MGM & 20th Century Fox

Thanks to people like Paris Hilton and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, tiny dogs became a fashion accessory. While Tinkerbelle and Bruiser were pampered on all occasions, most people can’t live the dream life of a celebrity. Regular civilians can’t take puppies into stores and tuck them into bags during class.

Dogs are not accessories. They’re lifelong commitments and have some ugly moments. They’ll chew up your designer shoes and poop in their boutique carriers. They can be become a part of a happy life, but be prepared for the expenses.

Casual Islamophobia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nm8xK_0bsINPJq00
APNews

The attacks on September 11th may be the defining moment of the early 2000’s. It was a tragedy that claimed the lives of thousands, and the impact lasted for a long time after that day. Many Americans were rightfully confused, but they channeled this confusion into hate speech and hate crimes against Muslim and Middle Eastern people.

Recent years have seen these attacks rise again, and 2021 isn’t looking much better. Perhaps more concerning is the cry for people to emulate the September 12th attitude. During the 2020 election, this was stated as a call for unity. Recently, I saw Graham Allen’s book encouraging people to live like it’s 9/12. For millions, this day was a day of fear. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, it’s important to remember we all experienced this event differently. Ignoring these differences will divide more than unite.

The Ugly Turn-of-the-Millennium Trends

Fashion comes and goes, and many early 00’s trends will experience a resurgence. Truthfully, I believe some of them look bad, but they’re not harming us. The true ugliness from the early aughts comes from cultural shifts and corporate greed.

It feels like many human interest news sources are reporting on the return of 2000’s fashion. Each week I see an article about lace-up jeans or exposed thongs. We gawk at this fashion now, but I was alive during a time when this was considered attractive. My concerns have nothing to do with the thongs themselves. When I see these trends, I remember them in a certain context. If people are willing to wear their panties above their waistline, what other concepts are they willing to adopt?

Of course, the 2000’s were not all bad. I generally view this time with a sense of fondness. Still, the world is never perfect, and hindsight allows me to see the faults in our behaviors. I admit I held some incorrect believes during my middle school years, but I’ve grown since that time. I am not afraid of flared denim coming back, I’m more afraid of the ugly beliefs of the early 2000's.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, educator, and a few other things.

San Diego, CA
279 followers

More from Michael Beausoleil

San Diego, CA

Petco Park Had a System Outage This Weekend and Had to Feed Thousands of People

Anyone who has ever gone to an MLB game knows it’s a fun and exciting environment. There’s no better way to watch a baseball game, but be prepared to spend some money. Everything is more expensive inside park gates, but the experience never feels complete without a hot dog or a drink.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Blue Bottle Coffee: Should You Visit the Trendy Shop Expanding into San Diego?

San Diego is full of coffee shops. Many are single-store businesses while others are small chains. Of course, we also have major chains like Starbucks, but the city has also welcomed some newer offerings. In Downtown San Diego, you will find the city’s most central Blue Bottle Coffee location.

Read full story

Why Does McDonald's Keep Releasing Celebrity Meals?

In 2020, McDonald’s did something unexpected. They released a collaboration meal with Travis Scott: a massively popular rapper and producer. Since then, the fast-food chain has been plastering celebrity faces onto promotional meals at an alarming rate. In the course of twelve months, four artists have collaborated with the fast-food giant.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Another Starbucks in San Diego. Why Does The City Have So Many?

In Pacific Beach, San Diego the Sonic Drive-In recently shut down. Located on the busy end of Garnet Avenue leading to Interstate 5, a lot of cars pass by this location. At any time of day you can find lanes of cars stuck in traffic waiting for lights to change, so you’d think this location was highly desirable for many businesses.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Dining in San Diego: Five Changes to Expect in 2021

San Diego is opening back up, but restaurants are still feeling the impact of closures. Many people going out to eat are starting to notice some changes. Seating still feels different, lines are long, and food still costs a lot.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Unvaccinated in San Diego: Why People Choose Not to Get Their Shots

In San Diego County, COVID-19 cases are rising again. After the third week of July, cases rose 82%from the week prior. Hospitalizations have increased, and residents are seeing the decline in cases reverse.

Read full story
2 comments

Ten Ways Amazon Is Trying to Get You to Spend More in 2021

It’s been a long time since consumers needed to go to a physical store to make purchases. Most items can be ordered online with a few clicks, and Amazon has become a staple of e-commerce. People have become comfortable receiving daily packages thanks to Amazon Prime and all of its benefits.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Ten Great Restaurants to Try This Summer in Pacific Beach, San Diego

If you find yourself in Pacific Beach, you're in for a fun time. The main attraction is the ocean, but there's much more to discover away from the water. Particularly, you're going to want to grab some food or drinks. PB has plenty of that, making it one of the better beach towns in San Diego.

Read full story

10 Friends Episodes Young Adults Still Find Relatable

There's an episode of Friends where Ross and Monica are invited to dance in the background of Dick Clark's New Year's Eve Party. They fight for attention and perform "the routine," a dance they choreographed as children. It's one of the more humorous Friends episodes, but it's also a moment no one can relate to.

Read full story

The Success of "Butter" By BTS Proves the Billboard Hot 100 Is Broken

For seven straight weeks the #1 song in America is “Butter” by BTS. The Korean boy band has helped to make K-Pop one of the biggest genres in the USA, and they have amassed a huge fanbase. If you’re not part of the “BTS Army,” you’ve likely heard their music before. Last year the song Dynamite hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was played in commercials. This year, Butter has been the most popular song for over a month. It should be all over the place, right?

Read full story

This Is Why Sony Doesn't Make Handheld Games Anymore

2004 was an important year for mobile technology. iPods had colorful screens and bodies, the business world communicated on Blackberries, and Nintendo revolutionized gaming with a second screen. Consumers started to see major potential in wireless technology. All of these companies were offering different services, but they all had one thing in common. They were preparing to compete with Sony’s Playstation Portable.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

I Went to Disneyland Post-Pandemic. What Was it Like?

Disneyland calls itself the happiest place on earth. When I think of happiness, a pandemic isn’t part of the equation. When I think of “on earth” in 2021, the pandemic is a huge factor. In the state of California, most restrictions are lifted. Disney has been “gradually increasing” capacity in their California parks since June 15th, meaning their protocols are continuously changing and remain a work in progress.

Read full story
5 comments

Colleges Are Preparing for a Full Reopening. What Should They Worry About?

After a year of challenges, vaccines have been put in arms and COVID cases are ticking down. It seems possible that life could emulate normalcy, and college campuses are trying to give students the full experience again. After a year with remote learning, social distancing, and reduced activities, it's finally time to make students feel they're at a college.

Read full story
1 comments

Cable TV Is a Graveyard Now. What Does the Future Hold?

My childhood consisted of afternoons after school watching blocks of television. Usually, I would be able to flip through cable networks and find a variety of shows. Wether it was reruns of sitcoms on TBS, crappy dating shows on MTV, or gameshows from my childhood on Nickelodeon GAS, there always seemed to be something suitable to watch.

Read full story
1 comments

Is Abercrombie & Fitch Poised for a Comeback After Getting Canceled?

The early 2000’s was a unique time for the fashion industry. Teens were still heading to malls to buy overpriced graphic tees, logos were plastered on nearly all garments, and you’d pay an upcharge to receive pre-distressed denim.

Read full story

Toxic Positivity: The New Issue Plaguing Workplaces

Want to start feeling better and living a better life? A lot of people will recommend you think positive thoughts and focus on all of your blessings. Believe it or not, there is some merit to these ideas. Being positive can reduce stress and allow you to concentrate on productive behaviors.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

James Coffee Co. is San Diego's Best Kept Coffee Secret

If you’re walking around Little Italy, North Park, or Banker’s Hill in San Diego you’re likely to find some great coffee shops. Many of these locations are trying to give you innovative new drinks, but one chain is trying to create great coffee while reducing their environmental footprint.

Read full story
1 comments

Eight Great Financial Decision to Make While Young

When I was in my early twenties, I was fresh out of school. I had all of the world in front of me and a million opportunities. With this newfound freedom, there were only a few things limiting my options. I didn't have school tying me down, I could ignore any advice my parents gave to me, and I could reject any opportunity that didn't perfectly align with my interests.

Read full story

Every Company Is Embracing Pride. Is It Marketing or Sincere?

It’s June. You update an app on your phone for routine bug fixes. All of a sudden, the icon looks different. Rather than a solid background, you’re now looking at a rainbow print tile.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy