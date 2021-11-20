Masks will be optional in Orange County schools

The masks are optional in schools in Orange County, as reported by school authorities.

The students no longer need a form of voluntary exclusion from the representative to be exempt from the use of the mask in the classroom.

In light of the recent passage of four bills against vaccination and masking mandates for the state of Florida, the Orange County school district reported that from now on masks will be optional for everyone in public schools, reported

Starting November 29, masks will be optional for all adults on OCPS property, according to school officials.

On the other hand, the district asked everyone to check the ocps.net website to stay tuned for future Covid-19 vaccination days.

Importance of masks

Experts recommend the use of masks as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives.

Wearing a mask alone is not enough to provide adequate protection against COVID-19.

If COVID-19 spreads in your community, take care of yourself by taking some simple precautions, for example, maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask, ventilating rooms well, avoiding crowds, washing your hands, and covering your mouth and nose with your elbow. flexed or with a tissue when coughing.

Consult the recommendations of your place of residence and work. All measurements are necessary.

Make wearing a mask a normal part of your interaction with other people. To be as effective as possible, it is essential to use, store, clean and dispose of the masks correctly.

