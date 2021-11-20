The agency indicated that digital currency has become the most dominant form of payments in criminal cases

This Saturday the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, for its acronym in English), reported that during a year it seized more than $ 3.5 million in cryptocurrencies.

The US tax agency reported that this seizure was made due to non-tax investigations that were made in the last fiscal year.

This represented 93% of seizures made by the IRS from October 1, 2020 to September 2021, the agency reported.

Cryptocurrency seizures have become daily in the body

For Jarod Koopman, acting CEO of the agency's Cyber ​​and Forensic Services division, this type of procedure has become more routine than expected.

"We are certainly seeing a change in our research work," Koopman said.

In addition, he expressed that more than $ 1 billion of those funds came from more than 69,000 bitcoins that were left in the Silk Road case.

The IRS had to hire the cryptocurrency monitoring company Chainalysis to track and seize the cryptocurrencies that had been hacked and stolen.

IRS could make more seizures next year

IRS Criminal Investigation through Jarod Koopman indicated that more seizures could be generated by 2022.

"We hope it stays a bit in that range, based on some research we are currently working on that is quite large in size and scope," said the security officer.

In addition, he indicated that the figure obtained in this period could triple in 2022, more easily.

https://miamidiario.com/3-5-million-in-cryptocurrency-seized-by-the-irs-in-a-year/