Attention! Gatorland Announces Black Friday Deals

Gatorland, The Alligator Theme Park, ”announced a series of special offers for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, offering exceptional savings on its annual passes and its popular Screamin 'Gator zip line .

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Gatorland Gate. Additionally, Annual Pass holders will receive a 20% discount on merchandise purchases throughout the year.

In this way, Gatorland officially announced its special offers for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, reported ClubdeVenezolanos.

And it is that from 5 in the afternoon of November 25 to midnight of November 28, fans of this park will be able to get great savings on their annual passes, which will cost $ 39.99 plus taxes, in the case of adults. This is 20% off the regular price of the adult pass of $ 49.99 plus tax.

Annual passes for kids, ages 3-12, will cost just $ 29.99 plus tax.

For Cyber ​​Monday, the park offers discounted tickets to Gatorland's popular Screamin 'Gator Zipline, starting at 11:59 p.m. on November 28 and running until midnight on December 1.

Tickets for the attraction will start at $ 45.99 plus tax. Tickets will be valid until December 16, 2022, with restricted dates from December 18, 2021 to January 5, 2022 and from March 11, 2022 to April 20, 2022.

Reservations must be made in advance by calling 407-856-3226, and tickets must be purchased online.

Gatorland

Gatorland is a 45-acre theme park and wildlife preserve in Florida, located along the South Orange Blossom Trail south of Orlando.

It was founded 72 years ago by Owen Godwin on a former cattle farm in 1949, [1] and is privately owned by his family.

Known as the "alligator capital of the world," Gatorland is home to thousands of alligators (including the rare leucistic alligators) and crocodiles, as well as many other animals.

Park attractions include a breeding swamp with a boardwalk and observation tower, zip lines, an ATV tour of the swamp, a ride-on miniature railway, alligator feeding shows, alligator wrestling shows, an aviary , a petting zoo and educational programs.

The breeding swamp area of ​​the park was used in the filming of the 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The park is known for buying and rescuing pesky alligators from hunters who would otherwise be slaughtered for their meat and skin. Gatorland also manages the live alligator exhibit at the Gaylord Palms complex in Kissimmee.

https://miamidiario.com/attention-gatorland-announces-black-friday-deals