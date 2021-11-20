Thanksgiving: Bowl of Pasta in Sweet Pumpkin Sauce, Mushrooms, and Fall Herbs

To accompany Thanksgiving, all the love, flavor and aroma of the fall season! Try this delicious pumpkin pasta for lunch, dinner, or as a side to a protein.

By Doreen Colondres

If you prefer to do it without the mushrooms, you can add all the herbs last, when mixing the pasta with the sauce. You can also add sausage or serrano ham. It is irresistible and easy to prepare. Get inspired with gratitude and prepare your version!

1 pound Orechetti pasta

2 cups sweet pumpkin, peeled, cut into 1 ”cubes

1 cup natural chicken broth

1 white onion, cut into medium cubes

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1-2 cups

Parmigiano mixed mushrooms -Reggiano (to taste)

6-8 large garlic cloves (1/2 whole and 1/2 minced very small)

Drizzle of white wine (1/4 cup or less)

Zest of a lemon

Salt and pepper

Fall herb mix : rosemary, thyme, sage, to taste (fresh)

Procedure:

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add 2 tbsp of the olive oil, the onions, and the whole garlic cloves. Cook until the onion is almost translucent and the garlic is a little golden.

Then add the squash, broth and cook until smooth (about 10 min).

Meanwhile, bring salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente.

Once the squash is tender, transfer to a blender or blend in the same pot using an immersion blender. Once it has a very smooth texture, add salt and pepper and set aside.

In another skillet over high heat, add olive oil and sauté the mushrooms, add the wine, garlic and stir for 2-3 minutes. Make sure they don't overcook. Add salt and pepper, the fall herbs, stir, and set aside.

Mix the pasta with the sauce, add more sage, mushrooms, lemon zest and cheese (optional).

Enjoy!

