The couple left a written note for the children, ages 13, 15 and 16.

The fugitives go by the names of Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, who were facing jail for mass fraud, being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering of covid-19 aid. A couple of months later, these husbands decided to cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and fled their California home, abandoning their three teenage children.

The couple left a Scythian note that said, "Someday we will get back together," according to Ayvazyan's lawyer. "This is not a farewell, but a brief separation."

This fact happened at the end of August. Today, almost three months later, and five months after their convictions in June, the couple is still missing. The FBI is looking for them, CNN reported .

