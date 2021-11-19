These are the top winners of the Latin Grammy 2021

The Latin Gammy returned to Las Vegas in its 22nd edition, with the theme "Rediscovering life through music" after having performed in Miami without an audience and without special awards last year due to the pandemic. The tribute to Rubén Blades as Person of the Year and the return of Christina Aguilera to the event after two decades are among the most anticipated performances.

The Colombian singer, Camilo, arrived this Thursday at the Latin Grammy with 10 nominations, he was the favorite of the night.

The interpreter of “vida de rico” ended the night with four gramophones in his hands and positioned himself as the top winner of the night. Among the categories that I win are; best pop song, for “vida de rico” and best urban fusion / interpretation for “Tatto Remix”.

On the other hand, Juan Luis Guerra won the awards for the best arrangement for “Ojalá que llueva café (private version)” and best traditional pop vocal album for “Privé”, and his concert on the beach “Entre mar y palmeras”, directed by his son Jean Gabriel Guerra, won best long version music video.

Bad Bunny also won two awards: best urban music album for "The last world tour" and best rap / hip hop song for "Booker T", as reported by the Nuevo Herald .

