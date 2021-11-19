Partial lunar eclipse: this is how the phenomenon was seen in the US

The longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years was recorded at dawn on Friday, November 19, and was seen in almost all of Latin America and North America.

In this way, astronomy lovers had something to enjoy during the early hours of Friday, since the lunar eclipse could be seen in the United States.

The astronomical event was remarkable - during the eclipse, NASA reported that up to 99.1% of the Moon was in the shadow of the earth, so it was not considered a total eclipse, but it is very close, reported Telemundo51.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned with Earth between the other two, and only on the night of the full moon.

Although this means that it is only a partial eclipse, it is enough to give the Moon a red hue, and it will be the longest in several centuries.

The last time a partial lunar eclipse lasted that long was in 1440 and the next time won't be until 2669, making it a once-in-a-lifetime sight.

https://youtu.be/VxFmHCSD8Q4

What Causes a Lunar Eclipse?

It is all due to the orbits of the moon around the Earth and the Earth around the Sun, according to NASA.

Sometimes, when the three celestial objects move around the solar system, the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun. When this happens, the Earth casts a shadow, like any other object that moves in front of a light source.

That shadow has two parts. The darkest and inner part of the shadow, where the Sun is directly behind the Earth, is called the umbra. The hazy and lighter part of the shadow around the edges is called the penumbra.

Lunar eclipses occur when that dark umbra falls on the surface of the Moon, when it moves in its orbit through space where the Earth blocks light from the Sun.

If everything lines up correctly, the Moon and the Sun are on exactly opposite sides of our planet, and we get a total lunar eclipse in which the moon is completely covered by the umbra.

https://youtu.be/67xhcf8JHeM

According to NASA, even during these complete eclipses, sunlight filters through Earth's atmosphere, illuminating the Moon in a way that makes it appear red from the ground on Earth.

But more frequently, we have a partial lunar eclipse, which means that only part of the Moon is covered by the umbra. During these events, the Moon appears very dark where it is covered by the Earth's shadow, and what you see depends on where you are on the Earth's surface in relation to the Moon and the Sun.

It's an almost total eclipse of our heart! 💖🌙

The Moon will pass through Earth's shadow tonight for the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century. Catch the show from 11:19 pm to 2:47 am, with the peak occurring at 1:03 am PT: https://t.co/TxzEDhZiVv pic.twitter.com/hYfeFcmMQX

- NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) November 18, 2021

On Thursday, according to the Griffith Observatory, the Moon's surface was 97% covered by Earth's shadow, almost a total eclipse, but not quite, and the Moon appeared to glow copper or red.

How can I see the lunar eclipse?

Experts say that you don't need any special equipment to view lunar eclipses. Unlike solar eclipses, it is safe to look directly at one of them.

Unless you want to see it up close, you don't need a telescope, and you wouldn't need it to see the moon any other night.

The Moon touched Earth's outer shadow shortly after 1 a.m. ET on Friday, but the sky show officially began a little after 2 a.m. ET. NASA said the best views were around the peak of the eclipse, which means setting an alarm for around 4 a.m. ET, or 1 a.m. PT early Friday morning.

"If the skies are clear, the eclipse will be visible to the naked eye from anywhere in southern California," they had said from the Griffith Observatory on its website. "You just have to go outside and look to the southwest."

The next full lunar eclipse will be on May 15, 2022.

