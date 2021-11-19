Biden undergoes his first routine medical exam as president

This Friday, US President Joe Biden will undergo his first routine medical examination as US president. The check-up will be done at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Washington.

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, had a complete medical examination almost a year ago before taking office, reported Telemundo51.

At that time, the doctors said he was "healthy and vigorous" and "fit" to carry out the functions of the presidency, according to the health report.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who has been his personal physician since 2009, said Biden is in good health.

Joe Biden was born on November 20, 1942. He is an American politician who is the 46th and current President of the United States.

. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th Vice President from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Biden was born and raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and moved with his family to New Castle County, Delaware in 1953 when he was ten years old. He studied at the University of Delaware before earning his law degree from Syracuse University in 1968.

He was elected to the New Castle County Council in 1970 and became the sixth youngest senator in his country's history after being elected to the United States Senate from Delaware. in 1972, at age 29.

Biden was chairman or high-ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years and was influential in foreign affairs during the Obama presidency.

He also chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995, which dealt with drug policy, crime prevention, and civil liberties issues; directed efforts to approve the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Law and the Law on Violence against Women.

He also oversaw six confirmation hearings for the United States Supreme Court, including the contentious hearings of Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008. Biden was reelected to the Senate six times and was the fourth-highest-ranking sitting senator at the time he became Obama's vice president after they won the 2008 Presidential Election, defeating John McCain and his running mate Sarah Palin.

Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 presidential election. Biden is the oldest president, the first to have a vice president, the first from Delaware, and the second Catholic after John F. Kennedy.

