Miami Padel Open will open the World Padel Tour season in style in 2022

From February 22 to 27, the Island Gardens Club & Marina of Florida will be the imposing venue for the start of the most international season in the history of the World Padel Tour, with the celebration of the Miami Padel Open.

The World Padel Tour will begin the 2022 campaign in the United States. The iconic city on the east coast, home to several of the world's major sporting events, will host the first round of the season.

For the second time in the last 5 years, World Padel Tour will arrive in the United States with a great test.

The Miami Padel Open will mark the launch of a spectacular calendar with more tournaments than ever and with the largest presence of international venues to date.

Island Gardens, located in one of the most emblematic areas of the city, will be the place where the final draw matches will be played.

For the first time in the history of the World Padel Tour, the Miami Padel Open will host both the men's and women's teams, thus taking a decisive step in the establishment of professional competition in North American lands.

In addition, from the meetings that will be held on the three courts of Island Gardens, the event will have the support of the Wynwood Padel Club, the largest club in the US with eight courts, gym, physio rooms, yoga, concert hall, restaurants , etc.

The best exponents of the sport discipline, from all over the United States, are expected to attend the event.

Open Stephen

Article Original From MiamiDiario