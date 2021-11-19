The suspect demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Federal authorities are seeking the help of the population in the search for a man who robbed a bank in southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance footage released by the FBI showed the subject, his face blocked by a black baseball cap, at the Wells Fargo branch near Bird Road and Southwest 96th Avenue on Wednesday, 7 News reported .

According to investigators, the suspect demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

If you have information on this theft of the subject's whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $ 5,000.

https://miamidiario.com/authorities-search-for-thief-who-attacked-wells-fargo-bank-in-miami-dade

