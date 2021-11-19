Rick Torcise is a 61-year-old farmer and businessman serving as a youth leader for the church in Homestead and now facing a Miami-Dade County child, records show.

The 17-year-old met Rick Torcise at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead . Torcise hired him to work out of his home in the Redland farm area, police said.

According to the arrest form, the teenager said that Torcise first stroked the area of ​​his thighs and buttocks on his clothes several times and that on October 6 he sexually abused him.

Torcise's arraignment is at 9 am on December 16. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

www.miamidiario.com

https://miamidiario.com/miami-dade-church-youth-leader-charged-with-child

Rick Torcise is a 61-year-old farmer and businessman serving as a youth leader for the church in Homestead and now facing a Miami-Dade County child, records show.

The 17-year-old met Rick Torcise at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead . Torcise hired him to work out of his home in the Redland farm area, police said.

According to the arrest form, the teenager said that Torcise first stroked the area of ​​his thighs and buttocks on his clothes several times and that on October 6 he sexually abused him.

Torcise's arraignment is at 9 am on December 16. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Rick Torcise is a 61-year-old farmer and businessman serving as a youth leader for the church in Homestead and now facing a Miami-Dade County child, records show.

The 17-year-old met Rick Torcise at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead.