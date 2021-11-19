A bicyclist was killed by a bus in Florida

The authorities have begun investigations of a terrible event that occurred on Thursday night.

Authorities have started investigations of a terrible event that occurred on Thursday night, agents reported that a cyclist was run over and killed by a transit bus in Plantation, Broward County, Florida.

Plantation Police and Fire units responded to the accident scene along the 8400 block of Northwest 84th Avenue and Broward Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, 7 News reported .

The victim was found in front of the Broward County transit bus.

No further details of the case are known.

