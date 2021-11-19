They present a bill in Florida to guarantee visits to patients in hospitals in a pandemic

The bill (SB 988), introduced by Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican, comes after many centers stopped or limited visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill includes a legislative finding “that it is in the best interest of the state and its residents that patients and residents of health care facilities are allowed to visit visitors of their choice during their hospitalization or residential treatment. ”Reported Orlando Weekly.

The bill would order healthcare providers to allow patients or residents to have visits.

If it is necessary to restrict access for health or safety reasons, providers would have to "develop alternative visit protocols that allow visits to the greatest extent possible while maintaining the health and safety of the client," according to the bill.

The proposal would also require in-person visits in certain circumstances, such as end-of-life situations; times when patients or residents mourn the death of friends or family; and situations in which patients or residents need encouragement to eat or drink and are experiencing weight loss or dehydration.

The bill has been tabled for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which begins in January.

Article Original From MiamiDiario