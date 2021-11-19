Alert! Florida is one of the states with the most puppy scams in the US

Florida ranks high on the list published by Veterinarians.org of the states in the country with the most puppy scams.

The report indicates that from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, there were 165% more puppy scams in the US, reported Diario las Américas.

California is the state with the most reported puppy scams, with 345 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau during the reporting period.

Texas, Florida and New York are close behind, with scam victims in these states losing more than $ 700 on average, though Texas stands out with its $ 913.20 total.

Among the states with the most puppy scams overall, Michigan reported the most money lost to scams. In this state, scam victims lost an average of $ 1,097.

Typical warning signs of a puppy scam include the seller claiming that you will not be able to see the puppy in person first due to COVID restrictions and asking you to pay a deposit to reserve the puppy through Western Union, MoneyGram, Zelle or Cash App.

The police have asked people to be attentive to any fraud attempt when acquiring a puppy.

The penalties for people who commit these types of crimes can pay a sentence of three to 10 years in prison, , that in these days they want instead of helping what they do is hinder.

In addition, the authorities indicated that they want to close 2021 with a minimum of cases of puppy scams, in Miami.

Article Original From MiamiDiario