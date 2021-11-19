University of West Florida student won prestigious national competition

University of West Florida student Ashton Reichard, a third-year international studies student, won the gold award in the Japanese Learning Inspired Vision and Engagement Talk contest, known as J.LIVE Talk.

J.LIVE Talk is a national presentation contest administered by the George Washington University Japanese program annually since 2015, the UWF reported.

Reichard competed in College Division I against a finalist from Rice University and another from Baylor University.

The three finalists in each division were narrowed from 55 applications that were received from across the United States at the start of the contest.

"I had to go through two different rounds and every time it happened I was surprised," Reichard said. “My competitors were very good and spoke Japanese well. I was proud to have gotten the gold. The encouragement of my teacher, Taylor-sensei, helped me gain confidence and I was happy to represent her as her student, as well as the UWF Japanese program. "

Reichard's speech was about how she has always been shy and how learning the Japanese language and presenting has required a lot of courage and willingness to step out of her comfort zone.

As the winner of the gold award, Reichard was awarded a scholarship to study an intensive eight-week Japanese course at Nanzan University in Nagoya, Japan. With the prize package, you will receive a roundtrip airfare to Nagoya, Japan and a stipend of $ 3,300. You will also receive a cash prize of $ 300. A trip to Japan after high school and seeing the beautiful cherry blossoms led her to study the language at UWF.

"When I was in Japan I met some very nice and welcoming people," Reichard said. "It inspired me to study the Japanese language and practice with the locals."

University Kyler Shaw

Article Original From MiamiDiario