14-year-old girl to be prosecuted as an adult for shooting at police in Florida

A 14-year-old girl who shot several police officers with guns found in a home she broke into with another 12-year-old after escaping from a home for minors in Volusia County in northeast Florida, will be tried as an adult .

Prosecutor R.J. Larizza announced that the girl, Nicole Jackson, who was injured in the exchange of gunshots, will face the serious charges of attempted murder in the first degree of a law enforcement officer and home theft, among others, as an adult, while the boy, Travis O'Brien, will do it as a minor, local media reported this Thursday.

The events occurred last June in the town of Enterprise, when two minors who escaped from the United Methodist Children foster home broke into a home where they found weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle, and both opened fire for half an hour on law enforcement officers who had located them.

Both also used baseball bats to break furniture and bathrooms in the house.

One of the policemen stood in the line of fire to throw a mobile phone at the minors and be able to speak with them so that the incident did not end in a tragedy.

But when Jackson came out of the garage of the house, he did so by pointing a gun at the policemen, so they had to repel the shots and wounded her. The boy, for his part, who was carrying the AK-47, surrendered to the agents.

A video from the body camera of one of the policemen showed a sergeant hiding behind a tree while the two minors shot him with a pistol, a shotgun and an AK-47. No police officers suffered gunshot wounds, according to WFTV9.

The minor had to be rushed to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where she was operated on for a gunshot wound, but the boy was unharmed.

