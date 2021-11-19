Last minute! FDA Authorizes Booster Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for All Adults

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use Friday of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines for all adults.

The Moderna booster had received authorization from the federal government on October 20 for its use in people over 65 years of age and high-risk people with pre-existing conditions, reported Telemundo51.

Both reinforcements must now be approved by the CDC

Moderna's request followed a similar one made by pharmaceutical company Pfizer to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An FDA advisory panel was expected to soon approve the measure for Pfizer's vaccine, although final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was still pending.

Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine since September.

Now, the CDC must authorize boosters for both vaccines.

Opinion of Dr Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC that there has been an increase in hospitalizations for Covid-19 among people who have been vaccinated but have not received a booster dose of the vaccine. .

"What we are beginning to see now is an increase in hospitalizations among people who have been vaccinated but have not received the booster dose," Fauci told NBC on Tuesday. "It is a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means," reported CNNEspanol.

NBC said Fauci pointed to Israeli data showing better protection against serious illness and hospitalizations for those who had received booster injections. Israel is about six weeks ahead in the development of covid-19, as the United States is only beginning to see "signs" of waning protection against serious illness, Fauci told NBC.

