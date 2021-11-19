The Miami Heat got their fourth win in a row

Once again Jimmy Butler was a fundamental factor for the Miami Heat to win for the second consecutive night at home. This time their victims were the Washington Wizards whom they beat with a score of 112 to 97.

The forward scored 32 points, in addition to hitting 11 of 19 pitches from fields, in the duel played on Thursday at the FTX Arena, in "Ciudad del Sol."

Those led by Erik Spoelstra are still on a good streak and thus achieved their fourth win in a row, after the losing streak they had last week in their visit to the west of the country.

Butler had his second day with more than 30 points

Jimmy, who was out of action for four challenges due to a sprained right ankle, scored more than 30 points for the second day in a row.

But this was not the only player who stood out for the Miami Heat on Thursday's matchday. Bam Adebayo also stood out with a total of 20 points.

He was followed by his teammates Gabe Vincent with 18 points and PJ Tucker with 15 points respectively.

The Heat seized control of the game in the third quarter after making a good seven of eight 3-point attempts.

For the Washington Wizards the most outstanding players were: Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Kyle Kuzma who contributed 19 points.

Both will meet again on Saturday

Now the Miami Heat that holds a record of 11 wins and five losses in the NBA's 2021-2022 campaign will travel to the capital of the United States, to sweep the series against the wizards.

This duel between the two quintets will be played on Saturday, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, starting at 8:00 pm.

The home team will try to bring the Miami Heat down from the top of the Eastern Conference. And they will look to get out of the fourth position they are currently in.

Peter Splinter

Article Original From MiamiDiario