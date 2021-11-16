DeSantis on Cuba: "This is the original cancer, settled in Havana"

This Monday prior to the 15N demonstrations in Cuba, Governor Ron DeSantis said that Florida supports the people of Cuba during a press conference in Miami.

Thousands of vehicles staged a caravan in Miami on Sunday in support of the protest planned in Cuba for this Monday.

The Cuban government began taking action over the weekend toward those they believe to oppose the government ahead of a planned protest. WPBF reported .





The protest march scheduled for Monday would coincide with the reopening of the country after 20 months of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the 502 anniversary of the founding of Havana.

"We have many people who are fighting against a brutal dictatorship," said the governor, behind a podium that highlighted the popular slogan "Homeland and life," showing his support for the Cuban people.

"We need to do more as a country to support people who defend freedom," DeSantis said.

"This is the original cancer, settled in Havana and has metastasized throughout our region of the Western Hemisphere," condemned DeSantis, who also said that the dictatorship in Cuba has caused destruction in countries like Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Jeanette Núñez, lieutenant governor of Florida, added that "just 90 miles from our shores, we have many people demanding their freedom and they continue to risk their lives every day."

And on the march called for this Monday, he recalled a phrase for those who fight on the island. "If we are silent they kill us, if we speak they kill us and that is why we have decided to speak so as not to die in silence."

He added that Cuba is the epicenter of communism in the Western world. He called on the Biden administration to support the Cuban people, stating that it is a question of freedom.