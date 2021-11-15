Miami, FL

Miami airport does not stop and is already the fastest growing in the US.

MIAMIDIARIO

It became known this Saturday that no airport in the US has grown faster than Miami International Airport, according to a new report.

Rapid growth seeks to put Miami airport ahead of JFK in New York and Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris by number of seats this winter, making it one of the busiest in the world.

The analysis reviewed by The Next Miami shows that there will be millions more passengers to Miami this winter, compared to the same period in 2019 (before the pandemic).

According to the analysis, there are now 4,272,519 more seats available for the upcoming winter season compared to the same period two years ago.

Surprisingly, a good portion of the new seats at Miami airport are from American Airlines, which is adding new routes and increasing capacity. American alone is adding 2.3 million seats at MIA.

AA has 16 more routes from MIA compared to the same period in 2019, including six new international routes and 10 new domestic routes. The average number of seats available on AA flights from MIA has also increased from 143 to 162.

There are nine additional airlines in MIA compared to 2019. They include Spirit, JetBlue, Southwest and Emirates.

No other airport in the US comes close to the overall growth Miami is experiencing. Dallas Fort Worth Airport is a distant second with 2,148,716 new seats.

Growth has catapulted MIA to the 14th busiest airport in the world by number of seats this winter, up from 45 in 2019. In the US, MIA will rank as the sixth busiest.

MIA airport

