These two areas of Miami are among the fastest growing communities in the US.

Downtown Miami El Nuevo Herald

A new study revealed that some areas of Miami are evolving rapidly, building homes faster than most metropolitan areas in the United States.

Downtown Miami and Midtown / Edgewater are among the main metropolitan areas in the United States with the highest number of high-rise apartment buildings delivered since 2017 , reported the Nuevo Herald .

The study compared the number of new residential units delivered from 2017 to 2021 to get the 50 most populous metropolises in the United States.

Downtown Miami ranked 12th with 3,280 new units, and Midtown / Edgewater - grouped in the report - ranked 14th for having 3,045 new units.

Aria on the Bay in Edgewater, AMLI Midtown and Downtown 5th in Downtown Miami are among the residential buildings completed since 2017 . More are on the way, including those of the Melo Group, which is building more rental units in Downtown and the tallest residential towers in Edgewater.

Residential appeal skyrocketed in Miami communities given its proximity to the city's financial center, Brickell, and the trendy neighborhood, Wynwood.

Miami drivers unhappy about rising gasoline prices

Although this Tuesday the American Automobile Association (AAA) indicated that the price of gasoline in Miami dropped three cents, drivers are still unhappy because they have to pay large sums of money when fueling their cars.

Currently the price of fuel is located at $ 3.28 a gallon, according to the report presented by the American motoring organization.

That is why drivers have shown their annoyance because in less than two months the increase has been approximately 30%.

Original article from Miami Diario