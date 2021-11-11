Miami, FL

Online supermarket chain to open operations in Miami

MIAMIDIARIO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYZPe_0crRwKHz00
Kroger

This week one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States, known as Kroger, will open its doors, but it will not have a physical headquarters

Unlike its competitions such as Publix, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Milam’s, this establishment will work online.

The objective of the franchise is that customers look for the purchase button and can order from home.

Supermarket chain inaugurated a supply center

Kroger recently opened a large collection center, which is located in Groveland, about 30 miles west of Orlando.

This establishment, as indicated by its owners, the Fox4 chain will be able to supply food to the inhabitants of central Florida, such as Tampa and Jacksonville.

“Next year, we will continue our momentum by introducing Kroger Delivery service to South Florida customers,” said Andrea Colby, spokesperson for the Kroger grocery chain.

This warehouse can hold 31,000 different items, such as fruits and vegetables, as well as household items, frozen foods, and much more.

Establishment has large robots

Due to the magnitude of the storage space that the supermarket chain has, they have several robots the size of a washing machine.

They take the products out of large plastic containers, while employees take care of other tasks, such as storing the containers and driving the delivery trucks, as Colby explained to CNBC.

“Kroger understands that innovation is necessary to stay at the top of the industry, which has driven investment in online commerce and opening new horizons in new markets,” said the leader.

The company began entering the Florida market at the beginning of the year by opening a small branch in Tampa.

But now they have a big bet with the goal of being one of the main online supermarket chains in Miami, in 2022.

Article Original From Miami Diario

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Somos la ventana informativa para quienes viven, trabajan, hacen negocios, visitan o tienen sus raíces en #Miami con nosotros, Vive Miami en Español

Miami, FL
2598 followers

More from MIAMIDIARIO

Miami-dade County, FL

They reinforce security at Miami-Dade airport in the face of passenger rebellion

Faced with the travel season, Miami-Dade County officials have warned that they will not endure inappropriate behavior from passengers at the airport. In this regard, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava sent a message to travelers on Wednesday, warning that unruly behavior will not be tolerated.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Man arrested for immigrant smuggling in Tampa

The authorities in Florida arrested a man Tuesday in Tampa immigrant smuggling. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the subject was trafficking six people from Mexico. Officers made a traffic stop on I-75 in Sumter County after seeing a vehicle with tinted windows, ClickOrlando reported .

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Alleged human trafficking is investigated off the coast of Florida

A South Florida boater who spent days missing at sea was reportedly found alive, but a human smuggling investigation is now underway, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Wednesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Cauley Square: The Miami Village dating back to 1903

Very close to the modern buildings, the great highways and the noise of Miami is a villa that dates back to 1903, it is Cauley Square. Carmenchu ​​Brusíloff told ListinDiario that it only took 45 minutes from Miami Beach to get to this town. “Before turning onto Orange Ave. (the only street in this village) we see the Post Office on the right. In front of the left an aviary. In a large cage outside a silent parrot. We were hoping he would say 'Welcome' ”.

Read full story
Florida State

Number of passengers with loaded guns at South Florida airports on the rise

The number of passengers being detected with loaded weapons at South Florida airport checkpoints has increased in recent months, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Dwyane Wade relives his love for Miami in a book

This Tuesday a book by Dwyane Wade was published with which he seeks that the career of the best player in the history of the Heat in the NBA is not forgotten. It is a photographic memory entitled "DWYANE".

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami: It is not easy to find a home for a homeless person and comply with an ordinance

The end of the fairs duel will get underway this Thursday with the opening of the Miami-Dade Youth Fair and the Broward County Fair. Both will run until December 5, reported Miami.CBSLocal .

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Miami art week will come with NFT and digital art

The first week of December, Miami Art Week is celebrated in the shadow of the powerful Art Basel fair, back in Miami Beach after the pandemic stopped, it will offer proposals as current as the Crossroads exhibition, with digital works, NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and “multisensory immersive installations”.

Read full story
Florida State

Christmas sales records forecast for Florida

Starting on Thanksgiving weekend, sales should increase between 8.5% and 10.5% compared to the previous year. They anticipate a record increase in sales by Christmas in the report issued by the Florida Retail Federation. Sales starting Thanksgiving weekend should increase 8.5% to 10.5% compared to the previous year.

Read full story
Florida State

Charities Receive Donations in South Florida

https://miamidiario.com/charities-receive-donations-in-south-florida/. Some local charities received a gift Wednesday as they prepare to feed thousands of South Florida families over the holidays.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale school swim and dive team received special distinction

The group saved the life of one of its members during a breathing exercise. This Tuesday the members of the Fort Lauderdale High School swimming and diving team were decorated by the city council, after they saved the life of one of its members in October.

Read full story
Florida State

Tourism increases in Florida

Thousands of visitors have returned to the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks in recent months, and Florida tourism figures show an encouraging recovery for that line of the economy, as more people have been vaccinated and the country reopened. its borders.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach has two new municipal legislators

It's about Kristen Rosen González and Alex Fernández. Finally, the citizens of Miami Beach went to the polls to decide the two new municipal legislators and chose to elect Kristen Rosen González and Alex Fernández in a second round.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Dolphins placed offensive tackle on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Greg Little was placed on injured reserve. And in another move they released safety Sheldrick Redwine, moves involving two players who had not appeared in a single game for the team this season, ESPN reported .

Read full story
Miami, FL

Amazing! Millionaire dog sells a Miami villa owned by Madonna

https://miamidiario.com/amazing-millionaire-dog-sells-a-miami-villa-owned-by-madonna/. Gunther, the German Shepherd, spent a recent morning playing with his tennis ball, rolling around in the grass, drooling a bit and taking a long nap. Later, he had a "meeting" with the real estate agents selling the Miami mansion his caretakers bought from Madonna.

Read full story
Broward County, FL

Miami-Dade and Broward kick off their 'Youth Fairs'

The end of the fairs duel will get underway this Thursday with the opening of the Miami-Dade Youth Fair and the Broward County Fair. Both will run until December 5, reported Miami.CBSLocal .

Read full story
Miami, FL

The Porky has arrived in Miami

The new taqueria, Tacos “El Porky”, opens in Downtown Miami, Tacos Al Pastor as God intended!. https://miamidiario.com/ya-llego-el-porky-a-miami/. Tacos “El Porky”, a taco shop specializing in Tacos Al Pastor and the latest concept from Baja Restaurant Group, opens in Downtown Miami serving the best tacos in town. Beginning Friday, November 19, 2021, the taqueria proudly serves the “Rey del Taco” as it is served in real taquerías in Mexico.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Florida Panthers got back on the road to victory

https://miamidiario.com/florida-panthers-volvio-a-la-senda-de-la-victoria/. The felines broke a string of four setbacks by beating the New York Islanders 6-1 The Florida Panthers had the objective of putting behind the negative streak they had on their tour of the northeastern United States, and this is how it happened this Tuesday, when they beat the New York Islanders 6 to 1.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Judge sentences Miami professor to jail for laundering Venezuelan money

https://miamidiario.com/juez-dicta-carcel-a-profesor-de-miami-por-lavar-dinero-venezolano/. Bruce Bagley is an academic expert par excellence in Latin American drug trafficking cases, he even shared his knowledge with the CIA, members of Congress, journalists and lawyers.

Read full story

Actor of the series Bones and NCIS dies at 41

Heath Freeman, best known for playing the killer Howard Epps on the Fox series Bones, passed away on Monday. Heath Freeman, best known for playing the killer Howard Epps on the Fox series Bones , has passed away. He was 41 years old. The actor's agent, Joe Montifiore, confirmed his client's death on Monday. The official cause of death has not been released.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy