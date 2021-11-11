Online supermarket chain to open operations in Miami

Kroger

This week one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States, known as Kroger, will open its doors, but it will not have a physical headquarters

Unlike its competitions such as Publix, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Milam’s, this establishment will work online.

The objective of the franchise is that customers look for the purchase button and can order from home.

Supermarket chain inaugurated a supply center

Kroger recently opened a large collection center, which is located in Groveland, about 30 miles west of Orlando.

This establishment, as indicated by its owners, the Fox4 chain will be able to supply food to the inhabitants of central Florida, such as Tampa and Jacksonville.

“Next year, we will continue our momentum by introducing Kroger Delivery service to South Florida customers,” said Andrea Colby, spokesperson for the Kroger grocery chain.

This warehouse can hold 31,000 different items, such as fruits and vegetables, as well as household items, frozen foods, and much more.

Establishment has large robots

Due to the magnitude of the storage space that the supermarket chain has, they have several robots the size of a washing machine.

They take the products out of large plastic containers, while employees take care of other tasks, such as storing the containers and driving the delivery trucks, as Colby explained to CNBC.

“Kroger understands that innovation is necessary to stay at the top of the industry, which has driven investment in online commerce and opening new horizons in new markets,” said the leader.

The company began entering the Florida market at the beginning of the year by opening a small branch in Tampa.

But now they have a big bet with the goal of being one of the main online supermarket chains in Miami, in 2022.

Article Original From Miami Diario