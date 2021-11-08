Dwayne Johnson vetoes real guns on his shoots

https://miamidiario.com/dwayne-johnson-veta-las-armas-reales-en-sus-rodajes/

Following what happened to actor Alec Baldwin while filming a movie, Dwayne Johnson The Rock announced that he will stop using real weapons in his future projects.

It is worth remembering that actor Alec Baldwin made headlines on October 22 when, when firing a pistol with live ammunition when it should be blank, he accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of Rush .

We lost a life. My heart goes out to his family and everyone on set. I've known Alec for a long time. I can't speak for other production companies or other studios. But what should we do? In a situation like this, you learn from it, "he explained to Variety at the premiere of Red Alert, reported ElNacional.

The Rock added: “I think there are new protocols and new security measures that we need to take. Especially in the wake of what just happened. I can't speak for anyone else »

“But I can clearly say that whatever movie we make in the future at Seven Bucks, whatever TV series or whatever we produce, we will not use real weapons at all. We're going to switch to rubber guns, and we'll take care of it. We are not going to worry about the dollars, we will not worry about what it costs, "he said.

“When this happened in just two hours I had my entire team on the phone asking them: what do we do now? Let's look at this to move towards something better. I love the movie industry. We have always had security measures that we have always taken very seriously, ”said Johnson.

He added that “we are proud of our sets, they are safe, but accidents do happen. When something like this happens, the wisest and most prudent thing to do is stop for a second and examine how we are going to move forward and work together. So in Seven Bucks, in any movie that we make with any studio, we are not going to use real weapons »

