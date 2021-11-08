Ron DeSantis to run for re-election in 2022

MIAMIDIARIO

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, officially launched his campaign for re - election in 2022, which is expected to be one of the more expensive races for governor and watched in the country.

DeSantis submitted documentation Friday to run another four years, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The president sent an email to his supporters on Monday announcing that he will run to keep the job next year.

“I am running for re-election because I have a mission to keep Florida free and because I have shown that I have the courage to lead,” the DeSantis email read according to NBC 6.

During a press conference Monday morning, DeSantis called his decision to seek a second term a "formality" and indicated that a larger deployment would take place.

"It's more of a formality, you know, opening a campaign committee." We're not going to do anything in terms of public announcements until after the legislative session, but you have to prepare for these things, ”DeSantis said.

The Florida politician has become one of the most recognized Republican leaders in the country for his hands-off approach to handling the coronavirus pandemic and his promise to keep businesses and schools open.

In the 2018 state gubernatorial election, the 43-year-old Republican defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by just over 30,000 votes out of more than 8.1 million votes cast.

Several Democrats have already said they will challenge Ron DeSantis in 2022, including Rep. Charlie Crist, a former state governor, current Florida Secretary of Agriculture Nikki Fried, and Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, who has represented District 40 in Miami-Dade since 2017.

The election is scheduled for November 8, 2022, and the primaries are scheduled for August 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRSQA_0cqNSryz00
www.miamidiario.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 57

Published by

Somos la ventana informativa para quienes viven, trabajan, hacen negocios, visitan o tienen sus raíces en #Miami con nosotros, Vive Miami en Español

Miami, FL
2520 followers

More from MIAMIDIARIO

Florida State

They presented the “Miya Law” in the Florida Senate: What does it consist of?

They presented the “Miya Law” in the Florida Senate: What does it consist of?. Lawmakers introduced the Miya Act to the Florida Senate on Friday, legislation that emerged after the murder of 19-year-old Miya Marcano a few months ago.

Read full story
4 comments
Miami, FL

Gustavo Trujillo needed only 32 seconds to knock out Mike Kyle in Miami

This Friday night Gustavo Trujillo gave an impressive show of power, and not only because of the sudden knockout at the James L. Knight Center in Miami and he also sent a message to the entire Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: I am not going to stop until I become a champion and that will be sooner rather than later.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

This Sunday the Miami Book Fair kicks off

From this Sunday the 14th to the 21st of November, book and reading lovers will have a long-awaited encounter with the popular Miami Book Fair this year. The 2020 event was held virtually due to the pandemic, that is why it should be noted that now readers will be able to approach their favorite authors and books, as this edition contains a hybrid program, where the popular fair of the The street where the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College, in downtown, fills with tents and countless editorial proposals, reported the Diario de las Américas.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami Beach ranks among the most expensive zip codes in the entire United States

Property Shark's ranking of the 2021 most expensive zip codes in the United States was released and has been a severe setback for New York as the municipality continues to fight the pandemic despite its recent resurgence in the housing market in the last months.

Read full story

Venezuela aspires to Guinness record with a symphonic concert of 12 thousand musicians

Venezuela performs this Saturday a concert where it seeks a Guinness record as the largest orchestra in the world gathered in a presentation with 12,000 musicians. So far, this record is held by an orchestra from the Gazprom Oil Company Social Initiatives Fund, which with 8,097 musicians established the achievement in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Starting this Monday, businesses in Miami will be able to apply for a subsidy

From next Monday, November 15, applications for a grant for small businesses in Miami will be able to be received through an Internet portal. This aid is based on the ARPA Act, ( American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ), which was adopted by the federal Congress.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Miami airport works to break travel records again

One of the benefits of Miami is the super airport or air terminal that it has. But like almost all items, with the pandemic this collapsed. However, they are working to resurface this important avenue of communication in the United States.

Read full story
Florida State

Meet Ballerfest, South Florida's innovative festival

A new music festival is being born in South Florida it is the "Ballerfest" a three-day event that will take place in downtown Miami starting on Friday combining sports, celebrities and music. A very attractive space to visit in Miami.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Mayor Suárez announced that he will give residents part of the profits from MiamiCoin

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez , announced this Thursday that he will give residents part of the profits that the city's cryptocurrency, MiamiCoin has obtained. "We are going to be the first city in the United States to give a bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to its residents," said Suarez.

Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

Julieta Venegas reunites with her audience in Miami

After some time off the stage, the Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas will perform this Thursday in Miami, and at the press conference she confessed that she feels "too normal" and that she "blushes" with the lyrics of some songs by the Puerto Rican urban artist. Bad Bunny.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami ranked sixth in the busiest airport in the US

Rapid growth is destined to catapult MIA ahead of JFK in New York and the airport Charles de Gaulle in Paris by number of seats this winter, making it one of the busiest in the world.

Read full story
Miami, FL

These two areas of Miami are among the fastest growing communities in the US.

A new study revealed that some areas of Miami are evolving rapidly, building homes faster than most metropolitan areas in the United States. Downtown Miami and Midtown / Edgewater are among the main metropolitan areas in the United States with the highest number of high-rise apartment buildings delivered since 2017 , reported the Nuevo Herald .

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Will South Florida have its Amazon supermarket?

Amazon Fresh, the company's new grocery chain, appears to have plans to open its first South Florida location in West Boca. Amazon plans near-completion construction on a grocery store building in the huge Uptown Boca shopping complex just off Glades Road , a short distance east of State Road. 7, Sun Sentinel reported.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Police rescued more than 80 dogs trapped in Florida store

On October 28, Sgt. Kyle Paeplow received a call from a Strawberry Farms customer, claiming to be " husky heaven" on their website, Local10 reported . This client's puppy had reportedly lost about five pounds while in the care of Rose Romano, one of the Strawberry Farms employees.

Read full story
2 comments
North Miami, FL

North Miami BrewFest 2021 will be for a good cause

This weekend the students of Florida International University (FIU) will have one of the most important events such as the North Miami BrewFest 2021 and will be for a good cause.

Read full story
Florida State

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase in Florida

According to data released Tuesday by the US Department of Health and Human Services, the number of patients hospitalized in Florida with Covid-19 increased slightly. The data shows that on Tuesday there were 1,608 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, compared to the 1,594 registered on Monday, reported ClubdeVenezolanos.

Read full story
111 comments
Miami, FL

Doctors in Italy, the program attended by a doctor from the University of Miami

Sometimes fate can change people's lives, and despite the fact that UM offers a significant number of study abroad programs for undergraduates, a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the University of Miami got an opportunity to shape it. unexpected that could change his life 5,183 miles away, in Italy.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Police Investigators to Review Astroworld Security Barriers

At the Festival that began on Friday, at least eight people died due to overcrowding. Houston police continue to collect information about what caused the fatal events during rapper Travis Scott's performance at the Astroworld festival.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Many of the Venezuelan refugees in the United States suffer from post-traumatic stress

Seth J. Schwartz, a psychologist and professor at the University of Texas School of Health Education and Psychology, warned that one in three Venezuelan refugees in the United States suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Florida Legislators Propose Creation of "Communism Victims Day"

Florida congressmen of Cuban origin will present during the next legislative session of 2022 a bill that seeks to declare November 7 as the day of the victims of communism. The project, presented by Senator Manny Díaz Jr. and Representative to the Lower House David Borrero, will promote the study in schools of the totalitarian regimes of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, among others.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy