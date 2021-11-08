Ron DeSantis to run for re-election in 2022

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, officially launched his campaign for re - election in 2022, which is expected to be one of the more expensive races for governor and watched in the country.

DeSantis submitted documentation Friday to run another four years, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The president sent an email to his supporters on Monday announcing that he will run to keep the job next year.

“I am running for re-election because I have a mission to keep Florida free and because I have shown that I have the courage to lead,” the DeSantis email read according to NBC 6.

During a press conference Monday morning, DeSantis called his decision to seek a second term a "formality" and indicated that a larger deployment would take place.

"It's more of a formality, you know, opening a campaign committee." We're not going to do anything in terms of public announcements until after the legislative session, but you have to prepare for these things, ”DeSantis said.

The Florida politician has become one of the most recognized Republican leaders in the country for his hands-off approach to handling the coronavirus pandemic and his promise to keep businesses and schools open.

In the 2018 state gubernatorial election, the 43-year-old Republican defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by just over 30,000 votes out of more than 8.1 million votes cast.

Several Democrats have already said they will challenge Ron DeSantis in 2022, including Rep. Charlie Crist, a former state governor, current Florida Secretary of Agriculture Nikki Fried, and Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, who has represented District 40 in Miami-Dade since 2017.

The election is scheduled for November 8, 2022, and the primaries are scheduled for August 23.