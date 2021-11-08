Miami airport no longer restrictions for travelers

Since this Monday, the United States lifted restrictions on tourist travel at airports and land borders, a measure that has been in force for 19 months for “non-essential travel” and that on this first day of opening has returned the airports to their usual bustle , without so far there have been delays or significant incidents.

It is worth mentioning that, in Greater Miami, as a wide area that includes part of two neighboring counties, Broward and Palm Beach, is known, tourism is the great generator of employment.

During 2020, Greater Miami received 11.6 million visitors, of which 7.9 million stayed at least one night, which means a decrease of 52% compared to 2019.

Greg Chin, Communications Director of the Miami International Airport (MIA), told Efe that 5,000 more passengers are expected today than last Monday, largely from Europe.

Flights from Europe mostly arrive in Miami in the evening hours, so the crowds in the arrivals area to receive passengers from the Old Continent were expected for hours in the afternoon.

Until August 31, the last month for which there is official data, 7.73 million passengers had passed through the MIA, a 43.94% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

Only in August, 1.29 million arrived, which is 552.3% more than in August 2020, when Florida experienced one of the worst phases of the incidence of COVID-19, with cases and deaths through the roof. Information made by Telemundo 51.

